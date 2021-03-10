Elon Musk's Net Worth Gets $25 Billion Boost from Tesla Stocks 20% Increase: Is Jeff Bezos Still the Richest Man?

The popular Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just recently hit a new financial milestone.

The billionaire and fluctuating second richest man in the world has reportedly made $25 billion in a single day! This was after the Tesla stock price soared by 20 percent on Tuesday!

Elon Musk Net Worth 2021

This is the biggest for the business mogul in more than a year, and it has reportedly pushed the Elon Musk's net worth mark up to $174 billion. This once again closes the gap between him and Jeff Bezos, who is currently and still the richest man in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It was not only Musk who had increased his wealth, though. In fact, it was reported in the story by Bloomberg that the top 10 largest gainers have all come from the now dominating tech industry, bringing in a combined $54 billion wealth.

Elon Musk's Short Stint as Richest Man in the World

For what it's worth, Musk has already achieved the "Richest Man in the World" title, albeit only for a short period of time.

As NBC News reported in early January, Musk was able to snatch the title after rising by $1.5 billion over Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. His net worth back then was at $188.5 billion.

According to the report at the time, Elon Musk's net worth increased to such great heights after shares on Tesla rose by six percent. It was also the first time that someone toppled Bezos from the top of the rich list after more than three years of dominating it.

Musk's increase in wealth has been well-documented as well, especially since it was only in November 2020 that he was able to surpass Bill Gates as the second-richest man in the world. At the time, the SpaceX CEO saw his value at $128 billion.

Jeff Bezos' Net Worth

According to Bloomberg's billionaires index, Jeff Bezos' current net worth is at $180 billion, seeing a $5.95 billion increase from his previous valuation.

For what it's worth, it's way below his net worth over the past year, with the Bloomberg tally noting a $10.3 billion decrease.

It is also worth sharing that an article by The Verge last month delved into the topic of how Bezos could spend his $193 billion net worth. His value also went up by as much as $200 billion, so his drastic decrease in a month's time is certainly shocking.

Is It Wise to Buy Tesla Stocks Now?

Tesla, on Tuesday, also reportedly benefited from a new upgrade by the New Street Research analyst known as Pierre Ferragu, who actually recommended buying the said stock and also a rally in Bitcoin.

An article by StreetInsider suggested people buy TSLA stock at the $900 price point.

While not everyone who buys it will be the next Elon Mush, recent trend suggests it could be a rewarding investment, especially with all the hype surrounding electric vehicles and such.

