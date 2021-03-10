Leaked 'Resident Evil' Movie Poster Reveals Similarities to 'Resident Evil 4' Game: Release Date, Cast and More Updates

Chad Rook, a Resident Evil actor, has recently revealed what looks like the very first poster for the up-and-coming live-action "Resident Evil" movie reboot!

The image looks very similar to the previous "Resident Evil" PAL box art, as it features a forest over a violently red background revealing the names of a number of characters that will be appearing in the film.

Is the 'Resident Evil' Reveal Real?

It is also worth noting that this particular image has not yet been shared around by the official "Resident Evil" Twitter account or even by Screen Gems.

Despite the exciting reveal, fans should still take the information with a grain of salt until it has become official. Although it looks like it is legitimate, it is important to be cautious until the official announcement is released, according to the article by ComicBook.

The poster also reportedly does a great job in setting up the film's tone. The whole color scheme gives the classic feel to the strong horror genre. The presence of the character names should also give the fans an idea of how the "Resident Evil" movie reboot will differ from other movies. Although it remains a subtle poster, it should still help build the hype for the upcoming film.

New Resident Evil Cast

The promising cast lineup sees a few familiar and unfamiliar faces. This interesting mix will definitely be something intriguing to fans, especially regarding who will be playing Jill Valentine.

Chad Rook will be playing Richard Aiken, a S.T.A.R.S. team member

Kaya Scodelario will be playing Claire Redfield

Robbie Amell will be playing Chris Redfield

Hannah John-Kramen will be playing Jill Valentine

Avan Jogia will be playing Leon S. Kennedy

Tom Hopper will be playing Albert Wesker

Neal McDonough will be playing William Birkin

The character names that fans can expect to find in the film (if the image by Chad Rook really is official) can be found on the shared teaser. Johannes Roberts will be writing and directing the movie with Robert Kulzer producing it. According to an article by EuroGamer, a previous tweet by "Resident Evil" back in December 2020 noted that the movie has already finished filming.

That’s a wrap in Raccoon City. 🎬

diREcted by Johannes Roberts pic.twitter.com/9HdIf7shs2 — Resident Evil (@ResidentEvil) December 28, 2020

Read Also: Rumors About 2021 Upcoming Video Games Teased:'Ratchet and Clank', 'Resident Evil', Sega Games and MORE!

Will the Film Stray from the Original 'Resident Evil' Story Arc?

One thing that really gets most fans started is when a movie adaptation would sway away from the original storyline. Although the previous films have reportedly been loose in adapting certain elements from the original Capcom "Resident Evil" franchise, it can be expected that the upcoming reboot will be more faithful.

The film might even include the other events happening in the first two "Resident Evil" games in the series. The main focus could still be on Alice, but the new film could also include the S.T.A.R.S. team as well. The official film is set to launch in theaters on Sept. 3, 2021. The image was shared through Chad Rook's recent tweet.

Related Article: Resident Evil Developer Capcom Gets Hacked In Cyber Attack