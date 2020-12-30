Rumors About Upcoming Video Games Teased:'Ratchet and Clank', 'Resident Evil', Sega Games and MORE!

As the end of the year almost coming, fans are already looking forward for new and upcoming video games especially those from established and well-known game developers. And some unannounced games are already being teased upon some what could be considered as revelations from those game developers.

Some developers are already inclined with creating and producing games for the recently released console version for the PlayStation and Xbox series of consoles, namely the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S which were both released only last November 12. Yet there are also developers in which they would still continue to develop, and release game titles supported by the older versions of the newly released consoles - the PS4 and Xbox One, along with Nintendo's Switch and Switch Lite version as well.

Some of the Teased Games

Reveals from the past PS5 video game trailers list game titles from already known game series and franchises such as sequels like "Ratchet and Clank: Drift Apart" for the Ratchet and Clank series, and the "Resident Evil VIII: Village" for the Resident Evil franchise. Also, there are licensed games that are associated on some of the already established fictional franchises such as the "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Gotham Knights" will also make video game debuts in 2021. "Deathloop", Bethesda Softworks' time-bending shooter video game but now owned my multi tech giant Microsoft will also make the 2021 banner of video games.

Playstationlifestyle.net - as the website's name suggests, pertains to news and updates all about the renowned PlayStation console. The video game inclined website has reported that renowned gaming publication from Japan Famitsu has spoken with some of the biggest Japanese video game publishers over the past few days where all of them teased and gave hints about their upcoming PS5 projects and titles which are yet to be announced for the next year.

Upcoming Japanese Titles

Some of it includes news that game studio Altus is currently working and developing on a new JRPG under the supervision of "Persona 5" director Katsura Hashino. The renowned Sega Corporation which brought to life classic video game titles and characters such as Sonic the Hedgehog was also reported that it is also currently working and continuing to develop different multiple projects ever since the beginning of this year. Final Fantasy franchise creators Square Enix are also rumored that it has plans to establish a new video game title from Yosuke Saito of the NieR fame.

The other game developer names mentioned in the reports also included the likes of Bandai Namco, Koei Tecmo, and Team Ninja, yet there is still now word on what could be there plans and projects set for the next year.

Milestone events on the other hand for several game developers and creators are also being anticipated for 2021, including the Person series' 25th anniversary, Dragon Quest's 35th anniversary, and Fatal Frame's 20th anniversary. The belated celebration for Ace Combat's 25th anniversary after being postponed by Bandai Namco due to the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19.

