Kia Recalls 380,000 SUVs Over Threat of Short-Circuit--Owners Warned It Could Cause Fire!

Kia is recalling nearly 380,000 cars to fix an issue that can cause the vehicles to catch fire. The automaker also warned owners to park their respective cars outdoors and away from structures until it fixesthem.

What Causes Kia Cars to Catch Fire?

According to Consumer Reports, this issue is due to a potential short-circuit in the vehicle's hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) that is a part of the braking system.

Before this happens, drives might be able to notice various illuminated warning lights on the instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, including the tire pressure warning light, ABS warning light, or check engine light. There may also be a burning or melting smell or smoke coming out from the engine compartment.

The New York Times reported that the advisory was given Tuesday from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrator about Kia automobiles' recall. The NHTSA advisory stated that until these Kia cars have not been repaired or recalled, owners might consider parking their cars outside and not on their respective garages for the meantime.

The NHTSA, a U.S. Department of Transportation unit, also stated that the affected vehicles are models not equipped with Smart Cruise Control.

In documents provided to the NHTSA, Kia said that it is unaware of fires, crashes, or injuries in U.S.-related recalls. However, multiple recalls from others involves fires in both Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Although Hyundai and Kia are separate brands, they are both under the same parent company and their cars often share parts, designs, and engineering.

Kai Responds to Car Recall

Kia, the South Korean automobile manufacturer, issued a recall Tuesday for Sportage compact sport-utility vehicles made between 2017 to 2021 and Sportage sedans from the same period, over concerns before the electronic compartments could short-circuit and cause fires.

CNN reported that owners of the vehicles involved in the recall will be notified by mail beginning April 30. Owners can also visit the safecar.gov website and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number, or VIN, to check if their vehicle is subject to a recall.

Meanwhile, Kia dealers will be able to provide services in replacing fuses to prevent power from going to the affected circuit boards of the cars. In some cases, Kia's vehicle software will also be updated. Customers will not be charged for the repairs.

Steps to Follow if Kia Cars Might Catch Fire

These are the steps Kia car owners can take if their cars catch fire or there is a warning about potential fire. First, pull over and shut off the engine to stop the flow of fuel. Then, get yourself and other passengers out of the car as quickly as possible and make sure to stay at a significant distance from 100 to 150 feet or more from the vehicle.

Call 911 or any first responders to your location and get emergency services on their way as soon as possible. Also, never open the hood or trunk if there is a suspicious fire there; the additional airflow could make the fire bigger.

