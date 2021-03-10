Toyota Prius 4-Way Test Reveals Best 12V Battery to Use: Truestart Battery an Overwhelming Winner?

The Toyota Prius is one of the pioneers of electric vehicles and hybrid technologies of the car industry, being one of the most iconic names in EV history by providing an early option to lessen carbon footprints.

Initially, the car was subject to most memes and jokes, but it has been one of the most energy-efficient vehicles of its generation.

The Japanese carmaker has not yet retired the Prius, as it still holds a massive spot as one of the first cars that revolutionized electric mobility in the United States region, with its cheap alternative and nimble performance. The name may have aged, but it is still under development from the company, along with its replacement parts to repair the aging problems.

However, the electric vehicle, being a widely used one in the country, can be replaced with several parts from the aftermarket sellers, particularly with its 12V Battery that alternates with its petrol engine. Moreover, the electric battery of the vehicle could break due to use and with that, people are met with several options to choose from.

Toyota Prius: 4-Way Battery Test for the Best 12V Power Cell

Four brands are up against each other and pitted by Torque News' review for the best aftermarket power cell of the beloved hybrid from Toyota. Moreover, these brands are highly accessible to all Prius owners as they offer their services country-wide for most models of the Toyota Prius Hybrid.

These brands include Truestart, Optima, The Super Start, and NAPA.

Toyota Truestart AGM OE Battery

The Truestart Battery is a direct dealership battery of the Toyota Prius, which means that this is the most recommended aftermarket power cell to replace the broken or aged battery of the vehicle. Moreover, it provides a lengthy 84-month warranty and it is available on most dealerships of Japanese automakers across the country.

Price: $250

NAPA Legend Premium AGM

NAPA also offers a lengthy warranty for the Prius battery, which extends up to 75 months since its original purchase date, along with 18 months for a replacement in case it malfunctions. The NAPA Legend is also one of the cheapest on this list, as all costs from the replacement service fees to the battery itself would only cost less than $200.

Price: $195 (before service, before taxes)

Optima Yellow Top AGM Battery

According to Optima's website, the Yellow Top AGM can last up to three times longer than the average battery of the original Prius, however, Torque News begs to differ with its claims. Moreover, it offers only 24-months of warranty, which is a short period, along with a price tag that surpasses the Truestart from Toyota.

Price: $249.99

O'Reilly The Super Start Platinum Battery

The Super Start Platinum offers a 36-month warranty with 12 months of battery replacement if ever it malfunctions, and a 24-month prorated period. Moreover, the battery is average in terms of performance and gives that the Prius needs for its electric functions and features.

Best Battery: Toyota Truestart AGM OE Battery

Reason: According to Tirque News, this is the best battery for the Prius in terms of longevity, price, and performance, and it exceeds expectations for the Hybrid vehicle. Moreover, the company's batteries are also the best fit for Priuses, as it is made exactly for the vehicle.

