2022 Toyota Tundra Leak Photos Show New Rear Suspension—Air Suspension Option Not Happening?

It has only been 15 years since Toyota released the Tundra lineup. Now, there have been rumors surrounding its third-generation car--the 2022 Toyota Tundra--with features such as improved Powertrains, suspension, and an overall new design.

2022 Toyota Tundra Using Coil-Spring Rear Axels for Suspension

According to Autoblog, the Toyota Tundra has been spotted out in the open and is said to have tested out its latest suspensions, but it is not what everybody thinks. The third-generation automobile is riding not on leaf springs, but coils, meaning Toyota is joining in on the Ram 1500 with coil-sprung rear axle.

TFLTruck, on te other hand, reported that Toyota used a sweeper-style camouflage to hide the rear end of the truck, but through skilled photographers, they managed to get a glimpse of what is under the pickup. The company was also seen using Bridgestone Duelers, an aggressive all-season tire with a spare tire, a Falken Wildpeak.

Everybody knows that the Toyota Tundra is sporting six-lug hubs that can support a higher payload and towing capacity. In making the switch to coil springs, the upcoming pickup truck will hopefully balance the scales between capacity and comfort.

Per the utoblog report, though, the read-end setup appeared to be otherwise fairly conventional that it does not necessarily rule out any other suspension options--such as the rumored air suspension for the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

The spotted pickup truck's coil-spring rear axles suspension is only one prototype, so fans who are excited for the 2022 Toyota Tundra to come out with this feature should take this news with a grain of salt.

For what it's worth, the 2022 Toyota Tundra prototype the publication has spied on is most likely having more production-ready body panels than its previous iteration. To keep out from prying eyes, the company's camo has become more complicated.

Other Feature of the 2022 Toyota Tundra

There is little knowledge about what other specific features Toyota has put to the 2022 Tundra. However, credible sources circulating around suggest other key parts in the truck, such as the powertrain offerings being one, with the speculation that it will have a turbocharged and electrified six-cylinder that could replace the range-topping 5.7L V8.

The Toyota Tundra may also feature LED headlights, as well as a new mirror updated design with a bump underneath as a sign of a 360-degree camera system as most pickup trucks have this kind of a feature nowadays. Also, the upcoming pickup truck has a production-style grille living under that front flap that looks to have cut-outs for the driver assistance sensor and parking sensors.

Toyota might also offer different grille designs for various trim level packages.

The front air dam of the 2022 Toyota Tundra reportedly has two cut-outs that car enthusiasts have never seen before from a pickup truck, and there are also no tow hooks up front. It is believed that the company is making the pickup truck more aerodynamic, but it is still unclear whether Toyota is sticking with the two cut-out designs in the final touches.

The rear of the truck is very well-covered in the test drive. With that said, it is possible that the 2022 Toyota Tundra might have a fancy taillight design or a bumper.



