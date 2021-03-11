BattleBots 2020 Championship: Whiplash Takes Giant Nut, Valkyrie Is Most Destructive

Battlebots has recently concluded its 2020 Championship that pitted various popular robots and their teams against each other, particularly in the prestigious Giant Nut series that crowned the ultimate fighter bot.

The Giant Nut is an iconic trophy in BattleBots and the machine history, as it features the essential part that tightens and puts bolts together.

The euphemism of the Giant Nut as an award and series in the BattleBots competition signifies the robust abilities and skills of both the robot and the team that have participated and prevailed in the competition. Particularly, team Whiplash and their yellow forklift-looking bot has bagged the Giant Nut for the 2020 series.

However, awards did not end there, as several special mentions and categories have also crowned their winners for this Championship. In this series, Valkyrie has portrayed one of the most remarkable performances in Battlebots history, bagging the "Most Destructive" award that toppled its enemies.

BattleBots 2020 Champion: Whiplash

People may have thought that these kinds of championships and game series are dedicated to the fictional community only, but this is where they are mistaken, especially as BattleBots is already a massive franchise. BattleBots has been around since the year 2000, bringing a reality competition series that pits together remote-controlled bots that overpowers one another.



With that being said, Whiplash took the title and the Giant Nut for this seaso , overpowering team Hydra along with its sleek-looking robot with a 2-point advantage on the judges' scorecards. Whiplash took 34 points in total, while Hydra only gathered 32 points, making it an obvious win for the yellow robot with promising skills.

Hydra on spring break getting hammered and screwed. #BattleBots pic.twitter.com/AiNApNrCzN — BattleBots (@BattleBots) March 12, 2021

Whiplash is the "Lifter" of the competition from Jeff Vasquez, as the robot's main architecture focuses on massive skills like lifting, speed and overpowering opponents. On the other hand, Hydra's robot prides itself as more of a "Launcher" type, featuring a notable build that almost bagged the champion title for this year.

BattleBots 2020: Valkyrie Bags Most Destructive Award

While these teams have not cracked the championship title match and went against the big leagues of the competition, they have surely captured a special place in fans' and enthusiasts' hearts, along with judges. The most notable one for this is Valkyrie's team, which bagged the Most Destructive Award, reflecting its explosive performance within the competition.

Congrats to our Giant Bolt winners: Valkyrie (Most Destructive), Skorpios (Founders Award), Rusty (Rookie of the year), and Chomp (The Grant Imahara Award for Best Design) #BattleBots pic.twitter.com/AIVvcdG7lT — BattleBots (@BattleBots) March 12, 2021

On the other hand, BattleBots 2020 have named other special awards for other robots, with Skorpios taking home the Founders Award, Rusty as the Rookie Robot of the Year, and lastly Chomp with the "Grant Imahara" Award for Best Design. The competition has drawn its end and conclusion, but these robot teams would surely have a spot in BattleBots' Hall of Fame.

