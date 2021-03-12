AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Specs, Gaming Benchmark Leaked: 12GB Graphics Card Faster, But Raytracing Slightly Disappoints

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT's specs and benchmarks have been leaked online. Several sources stated that this high-end computer hardware could be faster than the current RTX 3070.

According to WCCF Tech's latest report, the new AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is set to be launched just a week from now. Interestingly, several rumors and speculations provided the list of gaming and raytracing performance benchmarks of the upcoming RDNA 2 graphics card.

Gadgets 360 also revealed that the new AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is the most affordable variant in the latest Radeon 6000-series. This lineup also includes the current AMD Radeon RX 6800, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. On the other hand, the upcoming Radeon RX 6700 XT is expected to have the same design as the other variants since it will also have two fans for cooling.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT's Leaked Specs

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is expected to pack the latest Navi 22 XT GPU that features 40 compute units, which equal to 2560 stream processors. On the other hand, its cores are expected to have a clock speed of 2321 MHz base, 2424 MHz Game, and 2581 MHz boost.

The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2 based GPUs. Aside from these, the upcoming computer hardware could feature an 11 phase PCB design, which would be powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration.

What Is Radeon RX 6700 XT's Downside?

Although the upcoming AMD's computer hardware is expected to be faster than RTX 3070 in terms of DX12 titles, it is still slow when it comes to raytracing benchmarks.

Based on the leaked benchmarks, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is faster than the RTX 3060 TI and RTX 3070 in several titles. However, its raytracing performance is not that good, making it fall behind against the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070.

However, it still generated great benchmarks that are optimized around the RDNA 2 architecture titles such as "Fortnite," "World of Warcraft: Shadowlands," "Godfall," and "Dirt 5." This means that although this new hardware is cheap, it still packs some amazing features that will improve your gaming performance.

