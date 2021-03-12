Oppo Find X3 Pro Boasts Microscope Camera! 3MP Microlens, Snapdragon 888 and More Specs

Over the years, Oppo has challenged the norms of what it means to be different by releasing innovative smartphone designs and gimmicky names.

There is an abundance of what Oppo brings to the table, and this time, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has once again showcased its creativeness by putting a 60x zoom camera to their latest flagship phone, the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Features a 60x Zoom Microscopic Lens

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has been fitted with what the company is calling a "Microlens" camera that can magnify objects up to 60x, putting it in actual microscope territory. For what it's worth, 40x, 100x and 400x are common magnifications of the lenses.

#FindX3Pro Microscope camera is surprisingly fun!

1 - Shopping bag

2 - LCD display

3 - OLED display pic.twitter.com/nqomZBGXuW — James (@tech_zg) March 11, 2021

With the help of its quad-camera setup that features two 50MP primary shooters with wide and ultra-wide features, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 3MP microlens, the Oppo Find X3 Pro can capture every little thing from a single strand of hair, the lines of an LCD, to plants and every mundane things found around the house.

As TheNextWeb reported, the images taken by the Oppo Find X3 Pro microlens are not the highest of quality as the camera only features 3MP. Also, it is hard to keep objects in focus due to the shallow depth-of-field and the shakiness of such high magnification. Still, these are images users cannot get from other phones in the market, and Oppo also adds a ring light around the lens to help keep subjects illuminated.

Also Read: Oppo Reno5 K 5G Specs, Features and Release Date--Price Point Confirmed!

The publication, however, noted that Oppo has done right in selling a gimmick with its 60x zoom microlens. It offers something people have not seen a flagship phone can do before and cannot imitate. The news site also claimed that the microlens technology might be a big thing in the next five years, and users may have microscopes in their pockets at that time.

Other Specifications From Oppo Find X3 Pro

According to Gizmochina, the Oppo Find X3 Pro has the latest Snapdragon 888 processor and the ability to display one billion colors with the help of its 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, Quad + HD characteristics and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Oppo's flagship phone also has 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage and runs in Android 10 OS.

As for the battery, the Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W-SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging system and an IP68 water and dust resistance, built for heavy rains and tough weather conditions.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be available for pre-order on April 1 for $1,699. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X3 Neo version costs $1,199, while the Lite version at $749.



