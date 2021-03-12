BattleBots 2021 Hypes Fans With Live Audience Plan—How to Buy Tickets, Filming Location and More!

The BattleBots 2020 Championships has recently ended, crowning End Game with the ultimate Giant Nut trophy and the prestigious Champion title of the past series. However, the fun is only getting started.

The company is already planning for its next series, BattleBots 2021, which will now have a live-audience, inviting people to witness the robot smashing frenzy upfront.

The BattleBots' official website has already teased next season to be with a live studio audience, highly signifying that they would soon make ticket purchases live on the platform. However, this is still under review from the company and is asking its fans and enthusiasts to stay safe and updated from their announcements for the time being.

More than a year ago, the entire world has observed a lockdown that restricted social activities and occasions, eventually pushing people to stay indoors to avoid the transmission of COVID-19. The lockdown has stopped people from going outside and having face-to-face interactions, all while pushing the need to wear face masks and other protective equipment.

BattleBots 2021 Tickets for Live Studio Audience: How to Buy

Fast forward to a year later, March 2021 has been promising as it continues the country-wide vaccination efforts to protect against COVID-19, with members of the public availing and having themselves vaccinated. This means that the country would slowly return to its normal setup in the coming months, which is also what is anticipated by BattleBots.

According to BattleBots, 2021 is a promising year for the return of a live studio audience, as they invite people of all ages and backgrounds to witness the action-packed and high-adrenaline matches in the reality series. Moreover, this means that people would have to avail of a ticket, which the company aims to uphold any time soon.

Moreover, the company invites the public to sign up for its newsletter that would forward updates and other details from its ticket-selling to its live studio availability via e-mail. BattleBots LIVE was postponed and restricted in the past season, but the action never stopped, and in the next season this year, it aims to continue its usual setup.

BattleBots 2021 Live Studio Location, Filming and MORE

According to Distractify, BattleBots conduct their filming on a studio called the "BattleBox," which is also known in the series as the place where robots come together and hash out their differences in an all-out war. Moreover, the location of the BattleBox is in Lakewood, California, and it has been its original location since then.

Apart from its invitation for a live studio audience, BattleBots is also inviting interested robot builders to join and apply their creations to the action reality series, particularly for 2021's upcoming season. With this, builders may head to BattleBots' Applicant page that explains the rules and regulations that are needed when applying.

