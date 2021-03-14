Maserati’s MC20 Mid-Engine Supercar Passes Snow Drifting Tests

Maserati continues with its impressive line of supercar productions this year.

Pairing quality with quantity, Maserati recently performed tests on the new MC20 in South Africa's hot weather. The car prototype was featured wearing camouflage colors. The test results from Carbuzz said that the supercar coped running at high speeds. A Facebook post even showed an image captured of the car under maintenance.

Maserati MC20 is a two-seater mid-engine car with butterfly doors made to debut in May 2020, but it was delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic. The Italian brand continues to be a harbinger of new era style, passion, and performance. The car also features an all-carbon tub and rear-wheel drive, and it has been spotted with two colors of camouflage and hot yellow.

Maserati MC20 Testing Runs in the Cold Weather

Now, over the week, Maserati took on the snow-covered roads in Valtellina Valley and Ghiacciodromo Livigno, an Ice Driving School in Italy. The Maserati MC20 tests include the engine's cold starting, evaluating the elastic component's low-temperature performance.

It also tested the the car's handling on cold and low-grip asphalt surfaces. Maserati also conducted tests of the braking system, suspensions, and battery in the cold. The car produced fantastic results, as seen in their video preview.

Neither hot nor cold extreme conditions have stopped the Maserati MC20 from dominating the tracks. Maserati lives up to its reputation, ensuring that the MC20 climate control system works well against the harshest of environments. This car's durability is tested to the limits, born from a racing concept but designed for series production.

Maserati MC20 Engine and Specs

Compared to the previous generation Maserati MC12, MC20 has a more compact design and resembles junior supercars closely. It features a new 463kW V6 engine, made by Maserati, with an acceleration time of 0 to 100 km/h in only 2.9 seconds.

The Maserati MC20 has an engine that is unique from most supercars in today's market. It uses F1 Tech with a 3 .0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that creates 621 bhp 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque and could hit at 8000 rpm.

Maserati MC20 also uses cutting-edge technology with its pre-chamber combustion with dual injection systems. It gives the drivers a high-powered engine for heavy load and a secondary option of the traditional ignition start when working at lower speeds.

MC20's V6 has an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, sending power to the rear wheels with limited-slip differentials. Carscoops said fans can look forward to Maserati developing all-electric versions of the MC20. The engine only needs 2.8 seconds to hit 62mph (100 km/h), max out at 193 mph (310km/h), and travel 201 miles (323 km) on a single charge.

Maserati hopes this car will mark its return to the motorsports industry. Maserati MC20 is the first of its kind to enter the circuit market. It brings new technology and amazing performance that dominates the circuit and the harshest weather conditions. The Maserati series has a lot to offer for the incoming series they hinted at coming in the later years.

