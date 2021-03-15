Intel 'Rocket Lake' Specs, Release Date and Performance: Leaked Benchmark Compared to AMD Ryzen 5!

In a couple of days, Intel will officially launch its latest Rocket Lake chipset that includes Core i5 line-up chipsets, which is projected to be a top seller to gamers for its specs.

With that said, there have been new insights into the CPU's benchmark scores, as one member of the Chinese Chiphell Forums leaked information about its performance.

Intel Rocket Lake Core i5-11600KF and Core i5-11400F Benchmarks Leaked

According to TechnoSports, a member of the Chinese Chiphell Forums named Harukazen5719 leaked the benchmarks scores on Intel's Rocket Lake Core i5-11600KF and Core i5-11400F 6 Core CPUs. Both chipsets compete against AMD's Ryzen 5 line-up that also features six cores and 12 threads and has a 5600X and the 5600.

The tester used the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Ultra motherboard with the latest BIOS, a 16GB memory kit comprised of DIMMs rated DDR4-3600, and a 360mm AIO liquid cooler that has a 350W cooling feature to test out both Intel Rocket Lake Core i5-11600KF and Core i5-11400F chipsets.

Benchmarks scores found out that Intel Rocket Lake Core i5-11600KF had a 210W with a max temperature of 85C, while the Core i5-11400F had a peak out of 145W with a max temperature of 70C. To see all the benchmarks scores, click below as German Youtuber Tobi's Hardware Corner pointed out all the scores.



Also Read: AMD 3rd Gen Epyc Milan Specs, Release Date, Benchmark Confirmed-Is It Better Than Other Processors?

Intel Rocket Lake Core i5-11600KF and Core i5-11400F Features

The Rocket Lake Core i5-11600KF is a 6 core with 12 threads that have clocks speed of 4.9GHz on a single and 4.6GHz across all cores. However, TVB will not be available on SKUs below the Core i9 line-ups, so gamers should not expect to extend frequencies that limit the Core i7 and Core i5 SKUs. Moreover, it will feature 12 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The Core i5-11600K will be replacing the Core i5-10600K that has a retail price of around $260.

On the other hand, the Intel Rocket Lake Core i5-11400F is a locked and non-K 11th-generation desktop CPU with six cores and 12 threads with a similar core configuration as the Core i5-11600K but with lower clock speeds of 4.4GHz on single and 4.2GHz on all cores. It also has a standard 652 PL1 and 125W PL2 limit.

Although the Intel Rocket Lake Core i5-11400F has great features, it will not support overclocking as motherboard sellers will be incorporating this feature to increase the power limits of the non-K SKUs for the chipset. With that said, gamers still have the boost performance similarly to the K-series SKUs at a lower price.

Intel Rocket Lake Core i5-11600KF and Core i5-11400F Pitted against AMD Ryzen 5

Wccftech reported that Intel's Rocket Lake Core i5-11600KF and Core i5-11400F is far cheaper than AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and both Intel's processors have more availability than the competition, technically, mainstream SKUs are not affected a lot by supply issues as is the case with the Ryzen 5 5600X. If Intel plays its cards right, it could mean that it could be the hot seller for the upcoming chipsets this year. Intel is launching the upcoming CPUs on March 30, with pre-order available on March 16.

Related Article: Intel Core i7-11700K Cheaper and Faster Than Flagship Product--But Is It Better Than Ryzen 7 5800X?