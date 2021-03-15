Xbox Series X Restock for March 2021: Tracker Notifies New Stocks Coming Soon

Aside from PS5, the Xbox Series X restock has also been extremely hard to track as scalpers and the limited supply are making it hard for buyers to purchase the console directly from online retailers and Microsoft itself. With the whole chip shortage on the loose, it has become harder and harder for the company to keep up with the demand for their next-generation consoles.

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker

Despite a number of interested buyers in the console, the problem isn't with selling the consoles but rather having enough consoles to sell. Buyers are now competing just to purchase the next generation console, especially with the Xbox Series X restock immediately vanishing within just a matter of seconds when it is available.

One particularly useful way to buy new Xbox Series X online stock, however, is for buyers to follow trackers that would notify them when new stock is available. While there are online platforms that give automatic notifications for a price whenever new stock hits the shelves, there are accounts on Twitter that reportedly give updates whenever new Xbox Series X stock hits the shelves.

Where to Buy Xbox Series X Online?

According to an article by TechRadar, it is important to buy directly from these 12 different online retailers that are expected to have the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock any time soon. The main problem is that there are no announcements which is why it is necessary for potential buyers to check the websites every once in a while.

1. Microsoft - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Microsoft are high but so is competition

2. GameStop - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock GameStop are high but so is competition

3. Amazon - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Amazon are high but so is competition

4. Walmart - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Walmart are medium and so is competition

5. Best Buy - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Best Buy are medium and so is competition

6. Target - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Target are medium and so is competition

7. B&H Photo - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock B&H Photo are low and so is competition

8. Newegg - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Newegg are medium and so is competition

9. Sam's Club - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Sam's Club are low and so is competition

10. Costco - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Costco are low and so is competition

11. Antonline - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Antonline are low and so is competition

12. Adorama - Chances of new Xbox Series X restock Adorama are low and so is competition

Read Also: PS5 Restock Coming: Scalping to End Soon as Sony Solves PlayStation 5 Shortage Issue

One popular Xbox Series X restock tracker to follow on Twitter is Wario64 and Matt Swider. Following them and turning on the free Twitter notification would allow users to get free notifications should new stock hit the shelves.

Related Article: PS5 Restock Updater Reveals New Technique That Could 'Guarantee' Best Buy PlayStation 5 Purchase