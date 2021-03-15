Xbox Game Pass Hints New Game Coming Soon—'Outriders' Could Be Available!

"Outriders" might be a typical Shooter-Looter game in many ways, and it is. The game is currently available on the PlayStation Store, with PS console gamers enjoying the fight. However, there is a rumor that the game is now making its way to Xbox's subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass.

'Outriders' Teased for the Xbox Game Pass

As IGN reported, Xbox Game Pass posted a joke e-mail on Twitter from its Executive Senior VP Lieutenant of General Video Game Communications, Melissa McGamepass. The e-mail stated that a "new game" is coming to the Xbox Game Pass with a hint "Has anyone else noticed a mysterious signal appearing in the distance lately or am I the anomaly in this situation?"

There's probably a hint about a game in here somewhere honestly we can't even keep up with all the announcements lately pic.twitter.com/Qz6LmX1Cs4 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 12, 2021

For those who play "Outriders," the shooter game's demo ends with a video explaining that the "Outriders" will be going out across the planet they find themselves in as they search of a mysterious signal.

On the other hand, gamers who have not played "Outriders" can focus on the keywords "mysterious signal" and "anomaly." They can check out Square Enix's website and read the game's description. Players can find that the keywords are present there.

The timing of McGamepass's e-mail is also of note, as it arrives only a few days before the game developer's Digital Showcase on March 18. GamesRadar also reported that the Xbox Game Pass social team is often known to posts hints like the one above. Last week, the "Outriders" demo update addressed the loot pool, removing Epic items from shops and vendors lists, as well Legendary items from chests. But then, it had a change of heart.

The team stated that it should support the farming methods based on that with some additional encouragement to complete the side-quests since "Outriders" is a game built around an engaging loot-loop.

The Xbox Game Pass post also stated that the "Outriders" is "completely unrelated" to other previous announcements, such as the 20 Bethesda games that recently came to the Xbox game subscription.

'Outriders' Story

"Outriders" takes place in a distant future when Earth has become a wasteland. The last remaining humans take a space journey searching for a new home and found the planet Enoch after 83 years of space exploration.

After settling on the new planet, an electrical storm arrived, which is known as "The Anomaly." During the storm, the player's character has been struck by lightning. The player's character has then been put into cryogenic sleep to save its life, and after 30 years of slumber, the player has awakened into a war with Enoch's tribal citizens and the human it has traveled with.

After knowing of the war, the player discovers that "The Anomaly" has changed its character and giving it powers. With the powers from the electrical storm 30 years ago, it is the player's job to end the tribal war and claim the planet, Enoch, as per The AU Review.



