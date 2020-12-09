'Halo Infinite' Sees an Official Release Date: How to Pre-Order and What We Know So Far

After what feels like an eternity, "Halo Infinite" finally sees an official release date in the Fall of 2021. In a blog post, Joseph Staten, the writer and creative director of "Halo Infinite", states that the game needs a little more polishing before its release next year.

"This discussion boiled down to one fundamental truth: we needed more time to do things right. That included pushing hard in the Fall, giving the team time to recharge over the Holidays, and then coming back in January to finish the game at a healthy pace," the announcement reads.

The announcement came after a series of unfortunate delays. "Halo Infinite" was planned to hit the market last month on November 20, but the devs delayed it in August due to the work-from-home policy and several internal problems. Microsoft also stated back in 2018 that there would be a free-to-play beta ahead of launch, but it is implausible due to the pandemic.

That said, since neither Microsoft nor 343 Industries stated an exact date or month of release, "Halo Infinite" could come somewhere as earliest as August or September 2021, right after summer.

Halo Infinite Delayed Release: Disappointing Receptions

"Halo Infinite" centers is an FPS, Xbox exclusive game, which picks up what "Halo 5: Guardian" left off in the story of the Master Chief.

Unfortunately, besides the frustrating delays, the game has met some hot-headed criticism from its fans, especially after debuting last July. Despite being released for next-gen consoles of Xbox Series S/X, 'Halo Infinite's trailer does not seem promising enough to live up to the billing. Craig, the flat-faced, low-detail brute, is the center of the conversation and has sparked a viral internet meme ever since.

"The build used to run the campaign demo was work-in-progress from several weeks ago with a variety of graphical elements and game systems still being finished and polished," the studio confirmed.

'Halo Infinite' Xbox One and More: How to Pre-Order

To pre-order "Halo Infinite", players can head over to Microsoft/Xbox Store or any trusted third-party online retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, or GameStop. Most retailers' prices start from $59, although you can find a Collector edition for $104 from the aforementioned websites.

Another option is to subscribe to Microsoft's premium game service, the Xbox Game Pass, which gives unlimited access to more than 100 games, including Halo Infinite. For first-time purchasers, Xbox Game Pass is only $1 for the first month.

Check out the full trailer here and the full announcement of the rolled-out features here.

"Halo Infinite" is coming exclusively to Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Microsoft Windows in the Fall of 2021.

