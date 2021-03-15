'FIFA 2021' Guide: Requirements and How to Unlock Sergio Busquets Player Moment SBC in FUT

On Monday, the player moment of Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has been released on "FIFA 2021" Ultimate Team, boasting excellent stats.

Busquets has been featured in Team of the Season squads in the past months, but there were better cards to use instead. However, EA delivered another surprise selection and dropped a Player Moment SBC of the Barcelona star with overall stats of 90. It is now one of the best picks for a FUT card selection.

How to Get Busquets in FIFA 2021 Ultimate Team

To acquire Busquets in the FUT, players must first meet the requirements for a purchase on their team. First, players must have one segment, a minimum of one player from the Barcelona team, a Squad Rating of 85, 70 Team Chemistry, and 11 players in their squad. If players can meet these requirements, head over the shop and purchase the Busquets Moments card.

For 1 x 85 squad, I think that's a big W?



Screenshot shows Moments Busquets stats with a Shadow



Agil/Balance real good for a tall guy pic.twitter.com/Z7JjzMKAGM — 𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 (@FUTWIZ) March 15, 2021

At the shop, Sergio Busquets is priced at 172,950 for the PlayStation, 160,500 for the Xbox, and 198,400 for the PC. Also, Busquets' dribbling has been upgraded to be more usable, and he has a great pace with Shadow chemistry style for "FIFA 2021."

Besides that, Busquets provides a valuable hard link to cards such as POTM Lionel Messi and Future stars Sergiño Dest on "FIFA 2021" players. It could be that the Barcelona midfielder is the final jigsaw piece to the lineup. The Momets Busquets card expires on March 22, 2 PM ET, as MSN reported.

'FIFA 2021' Cards Scandal Involves One More EA Account

In other related news, the previous hashtag #EAGate, where one alleged EA employee is selling "FIFA 2021" Moments and TOTY cards illegally online, has revealed one more of the company's account.

According to Shacknews, EA confirmed that at least one company account was used, exhibiting unusual activity related to the situation. The game developers are now digging more evidence to pinpoint the perpetrator behind the #EAGate scandal.

EA stated that it has launched a rigorous investigation and has narrowed down how this scandal may have happened, identifying those accounts that have received content from the alleged seller. The game developer added that it has decided that it will permanently ban players who have received the illegal transactions and have suspended all discretionary granting for an indefinite period.

Metro reported that EA acknowledges the accusations and the company noted that the number of possible accounts involved with the scandal is minimal. The company also emphasized that it will continue to remove any illicitly acquired items from the "FIFA 2021" ecosystem.

Besides that, EA apologized to its "FIFA 2021" players for the impact of this #EAGate scandal and the improper grants within the community it has caused. The game developers also shared how extremely annoying and frustrating it is that this kind of practice might have come from the company themselves.

