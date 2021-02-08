FIFA 21 Guide: How to Complete Rhian Brewster Future Stars SBC

To celebrate this year's most promising young ballers, EA Sports has been fiercely promoting the 'Future Stars' promo in "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team. This time, the sport developer added Rhian Brewster, a pacey young striker from Sheffield United, among the game's ongoing Squad Battle Challenges (SBCs).

Within this promo, as Futbin notes, Brewster receives a massive boost at all stats, from his 70-rated silver common card to a nice, almost all-rounded 86-rated card. Is this card worth the hassle? What are the requirements and how to solve them? Find out more by keep reading below!

Rhian Brewster Requirements

Before moving forward, this is the part where we inform you that the SBC would cost as cheapest as 200.000 FUT coins. It could be more expensive if you don't have fodder cards. You may head off if you don't have that many coins.

Rhian Brewster's' Future Stars' card has two squads to build, as noted from Dexerto and listed below.

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

This challenge has already opened today and will expire on February 13. That means you only have a few days left to grind for coins from Squad Battles or trade on the market.

Is It Worth The Hassle?

The short answer is that it depends on what kind of team you're running. If you have an English Premier League team and can link this player, then it's a good option despite its extremely high price.

This promo boosted all his stats, including passing by 21, physicality by 19, shooting by 15, dribbling by 15, and pace by 10. They're fantastic stats, especially in the game where you rely on pace so much to break your opponent's defensive line.

With 85 stats on Stamina, this card can last for a fast-paced 90 minutes match without consuming any stamina consumable afterward. He also has 89 on Jumping and 85 on Heading Accuracy, making him a deadly option for a long cross from both flanks.

However, here are some of the downsides of it. For some, three stars on skill moves on four on weak foot are dealbreakers. Plus, since it doesn't have the best passing stats, this card is only good if you play midfielders supplying balls to the frontman and let the latter handle the business.

Another let-down to address is its terrible stats in defending and aggressions. This card is not suited for the defending scenario during a counter-attack since it only has 21 and 23 on Defensive Awareness and Interceptions, respectively.

"FIFA 21" is available on most major gaming platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

