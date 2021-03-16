Luis Smith Tech

OnePlus 9 Pro Design Confirmed: Reflective Glass, More Features Revealed

OnePlus 9 Pro Design Confirmed: Reflective Glass, More Features Revealed
OnePlus finally confirmed its design, specifications, and features for its flagship phone--the OnePlus 9 Pro--coming out this March 23. Photo : Pete Lau/ Twitter Screenshot

OnePlus finally confirmed its design, specifications, and features for its flagship phone--the OnePlus 9 Pro--coming out this March 23.

Many tipsters previously leaked the design on social media and online forums. Still, the company has decided to silence them all and initiate an official confirmation of its forthcoming phone.

Confirmed OnePlus 9 Pro Specs and Features

As reported by TechCrunch, OnePlus officially confirmed its OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phone's specs through its official Twitter account. The OnePlus UK Twitter account shared the teasers for the upcoming device, showcasing its Morning Mist variant for the OnePlus 9 Pro. This confirms that the flagship brand is sporting one of three color variants: Morning Mist, Astral Black and Pine Green.

OnePlus fanatics have seen the camera design for the handheld, but this is the first time that they have witnessed an all-angle shot of the phone and in such detail.

The publication also noticed that the Morning Mist color variant seems to have a reflective glass design with a white effect in the shots. Still, it is currently uncertain if that is the effect of the snowy setting to sell the color variant.

Besides that, curved edges are seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro in front and on the rear part that matches the previous leaks shared online. However, the company did not state whether the display screen could have the AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate feature.

Also Read: OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

All eyes will be on the OnePlus 9 Pro, as it is the flagship phone the company is offering for its recent lineup. Moreover, it has also been revealed that the OnePlus 9 variant will have a Winter Mist hue. This confirms the previous leak that the mid-range variant will have three colors, which Winter Mist is included. The other two--Stellar Black and Arctic Sky--are still speculations.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been teasing over the past few days and hyping up the Hasselblad camera setup of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Lau stated that it took 30 days and more than 25 days to create the finish on the Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro glass.

 Additionally, the company shared some images taken from the OnePlus 9 Pro on Twitter. Previous leaks suggested that the device will be featuring a Hasselblad camera, and on monday, it was made official.

A Two-Year Warranty for the OnePlus 9 Pro

GSMArena reported that the OnePlus 9 Pro will also get a two-year warranty instead of the company's standard of one year. Lau stated that it will have a two-year available warranty for the handheld device in selected regions such as the EU.

The company has looked at surveys and found that flagship buyers had kept their phones for two years after upgrading to a new one. This move from the company will put its customers at ease at any defects the OnePlus 9 Pro may have in the future.

Related Article: OnePlus 9, Pro 5G Leak Shows Color Variants, Classy Design: Specs, Release Date and More Updates

© 2017 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Tags OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed designs OnePlus 9 Pro Specs OnePlus 9 Pro Features

Trending News

Adertisement

More from iTechPost