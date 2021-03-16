OnePlus 9 Pro Design Confirmed: Reflective Glass, More Features Revealed

OnePlus finally confirmed its design, specifications, and features for its flagship phone--the OnePlus 9 Pro--coming out this March 23.

Many tipsters previously leaked the design on social media and online forums. Still, the company has decided to silence them all and initiate an official confirmation of its forthcoming phone.

Confirmed OnePlus 9 Pro Specs and Features

As reported by TechCrunch, OnePlus officially confirmed its OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phone's specs through its official Twitter account. The OnePlus UK Twitter account shared the teasers for the upcoming device, showcasing its Morning Mist variant for the OnePlus 9 Pro. This confirms that the flagship brand is sporting one of three color variants: Morning Mist, Astral Black and Pine Green.

Specially designed reflective glass elevates the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist to new levels of design excellence. There's nothing else like it.



See even more on March 23.

👉 https://t.co/18Op7zhU9l pic.twitter.com/lF07yB0TVX — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) March 15, 2021

At first glance it may appear simple. But the more you look at it, the more you see its beauty is in how it reflects the world around you. This is the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist. pic.twitter.com/OohJzxqirh — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 15, 2021

OnePlus fanatics have seen the camera design for the handheld, but this is the first time that they have witnessed an all-angle shot of the phone and in such detail.

The publication also noticed that the Morning Mist color variant seems to have a reflective glass design with a white effect in the shots. Still, it is currently uncertain if that is the effect of the snowy setting to sell the color variant.

Besides that, curved edges are seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro in front and on the rear part that matches the previous leaks shared online. However, the company did not state whether the display screen could have the AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate feature.

All eyes will be on the OnePlus 9 Pro, as it is the flagship phone the company is offering for its recent lineup. Moreover, it has also been revealed that the OnePlus 9 variant will have a Winter Mist hue. This confirms the previous leak that the mid-range variant will have three colors, which Winter Mist is included. The other two--Stellar Black and Arctic Sky--are still speculations.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been teasing over the past few days and hyping up the Hasselblad camera setup of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Lau stated that it took 30 days and more than 25 days to create the finish on the Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro glass.

Ok, I can't help but share one more. It deserves it, especially given it takes 30 steps and more than 25 days to create the final finish on this extraordinary glass. #OnePlus9Pro



Also, stick around again, might have another little test for you in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/9HSQO2H7sz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 15, 2021

Additionally, the company shared some images taken from the OnePlus 9 Pro on Twitter. Previous leaks suggested that the device will be featuring a Hasselblad camera, and on monday, it was made official.

Capture a world of wonder and beauty with the #OnePlus9Series and @Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. Coming March 23.



👉 https://t.co/poRMwhH6Pq pic.twitter.com/neZBbqIy0b — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 15, 2021

The #OnePlus9Series and @Hasselblad Camera for Mobile gives you the power to frame your memories with perfection. Coming March 23.



👉 https://t.co/poRMwhH6Pq pic.twitter.com/2cRIZDoFPQ — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 15, 2021

Take it wide. Go up close. You get to do it all with the #OnePlus9Series. Coming March 23. https://t.co/poRMwhH6Pq pic.twitter.com/O6Zuc2TmaJ — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 15, 2021

A Two-Year Warranty for the OnePlus 9 Pro

GSMArena reported that the OnePlus 9 Pro will also get a two-year warranty instead of the company's standard of one year. Lau stated that it will have a two-year available warranty for the handheld device in selected regions such as the EU.

The company has looked at surveys and found that flagship buyers had kept their phones for two years after upgrading to a new one. This move from the company will put its customers at ease at any defects the OnePlus 9 Pro may have in the future.

