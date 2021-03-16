'American Truck Simulator' New Expansion Pack Teased--Texas DLC Is Coming!

Celebrating the support of loyal fans and gamers, the developers of "American Truck Simulator" in SCS Software announced a brand-new expansion pack that will be set in the second-largest U.S. state, Texas! This update has been hinted since the Christmas Special Stream Event, and it was finally confirmed recently.

With the updates about Iberia and the Heart of Russia's upcoming release, SCS made an official announcement for American drivers in their blog on March 12. This is to reveal the incoming Texas DLC for "American Truck Simulator."

American Truck Simulator Texas in the Works, Wyoming Coming First

Detailed pictures from different locations were featured along with the announcement. It shows the truck driving on six-lane roads, in the desert, through the city, and even passing by some farms.

Texas is the second-largest by both area and population in the United States. The Lone Star State has a wealth of landmarks and attractions, making it geographically and culturally diverse.

Players have much to look forward to with the Texas map. Immense details are placed on landscapes, cities, coastlines, mountains and deserts. Players might take jobs from handling livestock to delivering packages for aeronautics. Texas has a lot to offer as one of the busiest states in the country.

For what it's worth, the TExas DLC marks the second state of the U.S. that under full production for SCS Software.

The official announcement clarified that the next expansion to be released for "American Truck Simulator" will still be the Wyoming DLC. Wyoming is one of the least populated states in the U.S. It is, however, home to some of the most breathtaking national parks and natural scenery. A post in Steam hinted at possible attractions of red-walled gorges, historic prairie towns, hot springs, pioneer history and historical attractions.

The team emphasized that Wyoming DLC is further along with the production because it was started earlier than the Texas DLC, which is still in its early developments. Unfortunately, the team also cannot commit to a release date for Texas DLC within this year.

Updates on 'Euro Truck Simulator'

This announcement comes just a week after a new DLC for "Euro Truck Simulator" has been promised, exploring the Russian continent.

In all of their posts, the team expressed that it would be difficult for them to fully integrate such big continents into a one-time project. Instead, they might try to explore some of the key locations before expanding to a bigger content. For Russia, the team plans to explore the Oka river first.

Unfortunately, this is another expansion still in the queuing line. After all, fans of the "Euro Truck Simulator" is still waiting for the release of Iberia DLC.

The SCS and "American Truck Simulator" have many updates and contents in store for gamers to look forward to. Unfortunately, with all these workloads, no dates have been given for the completion of these expansions. The SCS Software said that they will only release the new map when they feel like it is done.

