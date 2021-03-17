AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT for Sale for Over $1,200—Crazy Price Hints of Upcoming Massive Demand

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will officially start coming to seller's stores in a few days for the price of $479. AMD also ensured that everyone could get their hands on the latest graphic card, as the company said it would have more supply than the previous RDNA 2 chipsets. Unfortunately, the graphics card was reported to be sold online with a ridiculous price tag that triples the official suggested retail price of the chipset.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Priced for $1,000+ on the Black Market

eTeknix reported that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT had been listed on an online website, with a seller from the Czech Republic managing to snag an AMD chipset that appears to be a 30 PowerColor RX 6700 XT Hellhound graphics card. The price for it is a whopping $1,250, three times AMD's official price point.

TechRadar reported that it cannot confirm if the chipset is real or fake, and the seller was targeting cryptominers. Furthermore, it is not the first time that second-hand sellers have tricked buyers into purchasing graphics cards. The publication also reported that scalpers from eBay try to scam people from auctioning an Nvidia in the past with an RTX 3080 image and not the actual CPU.

Besides that, the seller said their AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is capable of 50MH/s of mining performance at 120W. Meaning the AMD chipset is much better than NVIDIA's GeForce 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 for mining.

Also Read: AMD Ryzen 4000 Review: Here's Why This Processor is Worth Waiting for

In the future, customers should know better than to be haggled online and go directly to the source of purchasing real and authentic PC parts. Also, Shortages are having all sorts of negative knock-on effects on the PC gaming lot. It is difficult to find any of the latest graphics cards in stock today, at least without neurotic shopping habits. However, AMD promises to have a huge number of stocks aligned so everybody can have an AMD chipset during the sale. However, it cannot hurt to be a little too cautious.

Where to Buy AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

According to Gamesradar, customers should process in official retailers online such as Best Buy, Newegg, Amazon, Micro Center, Walmart, Adorama, and B&H to purchase an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. They should also be able to camp and wait for the release of the latest AMD chipset that will happen on March 18, 2021 at 6 PM PT/ 10 AM ET / 2 PM GMT.

Moreover, interested buyers should have at least $500 (for shipping fees and other fees, depends on the region and location) ready for purchase.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT's balance price point, power performance, and next-gen features make the AMD chipset the desired PC part for gamers and cryptominers alike. The graphics card may also be a contender with NVIDIA's 3070 chipsets, offering the next-gen chipset without being too pricey.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Features

AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 XT uses a new GPU dias silicon from the RX 6800 XT, RX 6800, and RX 6900 XT. It features 40 powerful enhanced Compute Units, the all-new AMD Infinity Cache, and 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, engineered to deliver ultra-high frame rates and powerhouse 1440p resolution gaming.



Related Article: AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs will Awesomely Come with a Copy of Far Cry 6 for Free