Xiaomi Super Tablet Leak Reveals Specs, Possible Price: Is It Better Than Apple iPad Pro? [RUMOR]

There are ongoing speculations that Xiaomi is entering the Tablet market once again with its rumored release of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5.

A recent rumor stated that the upcoming Xiaomi tablet can be on par with Apple's iPad Pro in the future. However, readers should take this information with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed yet by the smartphone manufacturers.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro Leaks

According to Tom's Guide, the leaks came from Chinese social media site Weibo from someone with the username Bald Panda. The Weibo user shared some specs that can go toe-to-toe with Apple's iPad. There are no announcements of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, but the publication said that the leaks may be true since the specs look legitimate. However, nothing is still solid as to what the Chinese company might plan to do for the upcoming iPad killer.

According to Bald Panda, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will feature a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and play 2K videos. A 480Hz of touch sampling rate will also be implemented on the rumored Xiaomi tablet. Two cameras are present in the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with 20MP and 13MP ultra-wide features. Bald Panda also stated that the tablet has a side-mounted power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, much as the Apple iPad has in its specs line.

In the processing department, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will be powered by the SnapDragon 870 SoC chipset and will run with Xiaomi's MIUI OS on top. The tipster also said that the Xiaomi tablet would be released this July with no news on its price range.

A Snapdragon 870 for the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 may be a few steps ahead of Apple iPad's A10 Fusion chipset, but it could be better if the company will feature a Snapdragon 888 on their tablet. However, Android Headlines reported that Xiaomi will have a Pro version of the Mi Pad 5 that may have similar features, excluding the chipset.

MyFixGuide also stated that CEO Lei Jun and many other Xiaomi executives revealed that Xiaomi MIX and Xiaomi Tablet would be released this year. Simultaneously, Xiaomi Group, Xu Jieyun, said that the tablet would be one of the MIUI's key tasks this year.

Xiaomi May Become the Third Largest Phone Company This 2021

According to Gadgetsnow, Xiaomi may have a chance to become the third world's largest smartphone manufacturer. The company is doing well in the Asia-Pacific, Central, and Eastern and Western parts of Europe with the lineup of smartphones and other gadgets in the market.

The publication sees that 2021 will be the year of Chinese manufacturers with Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi taking the throne and ousting Huawei in the process, following last year's U.S. ban that hit the company with declining sales.

Linda Sui, Senior Director at Strategy Analytics, stated that 2021 will be the year of Chinese vendors, with Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi taking control in the Asia-Pacific region of the world. The three companies are "driven by aggressive marketing, expanding channel footprints and competitive pricing," Sui stated.

