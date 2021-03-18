Google Android 12 Developer Preview 2 Released: New Features and How to Download

A month after releasing its first Android 12 Developer Preview, Google follows up with a second Android 12 preview for coders using Google Pixel devices.

The early access will give developers an idea of the new features Google has installed to the OS. The second Developer Preview comes with picture-in-picture gestures where users can easily blur out the background, as well as improvements on notification visibility and other unique features.

Android 12 Developer Preview 2 Features

According to Android Authority, the Android 12 Developer Preview 2 will not have limited public-facing features, as it is more focused on the hardware features for programmers. However, developers will still notice key changes in the rollout once they updated the new preview.

For the Android 12 Developer Preview 2, Google has a strong focus on safety and privacy. The app creators can require authentication for tasks even from the lock screen. Developers can also ask Android to make a quick rundown of the apps' verification code and integrity, and prevent system overlay alerts from showing over their content.

Meanwhile, the Android 12 Developer Preview will now have easier apps to keep smartwatches and other companion devices awake. In contrast, apps now have better bandwidth access estimates, and it will require less effort to produce visual effects such as blurs and color filters.

The A12DP also introduces new app overlay controls that developers can control, whether these overlays can be shown over their content. In the current version of Android, users can receive alerts for important notifications on top of active apps. Since it interrupts the users, apps must require permission to display these notifications.

When Will Android 12 be Available?

Since this is still an Android 12 preview, ZDNet reported that Beta testing should come as early as May, while the final release is slated for sometime in August or the fourth quarter of this year. Developers already running the first Android 12 preview can get an over-the-air update to the latest test release.

Google's VP of Engineering Dave Burke said that they are working to make updates faster and smoother by prioritizing app compatibility and rolling out new platform versions. Burke suggested that now is a good time for developers to start their compatibility test and identify any work they will need to do to release a compatible update by Android 12 Beta One.

How to Install Android 12 Developer Preview

If some owns any Google Pixel device, then they can have the chance to take the Android 12 Developer Preview 2 program. XDA has a complete guide and download links to any Google Pixel device users may have.

But be warned, the Android 12 Developer Preview is not meant for everyday use, and installing the preview will delete user's files. Users may also have to install it themselves through either factory image or sideloading an over-the-air installation.

