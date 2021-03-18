Toyota Aygo X Prologue Specs Boast Stylish Exterior With Side Mirror Camera! Is It Coming to the US?

Toyota shared its first glimpse of its upcoming car, the Toyota Aygo X Prologue. In doing so, the car manufacturer showed the next step as it embraces the electric car lifestyle. The automobile's debut will be at the end of 2021 or early 2022 in the European market.

The Toyota Aygo X Prologue Features

According to Autoevolution, Toyota claims that the Aygo X Prologue will be a bold illustration of just how much attitude a small car can have. Also, the next-generation car will have no relations with Peugeot and Citroën as it continues to be a first-of-its-kind model for the Japanese automaker, even though the car has been designed near Nice, on the French Côte d'Azur by ED² (Toyota European Design Development), the company's European design studio.

The Toyota Aygo X Prologue comes with an action camera integrated into the side mirrors, the rear skid plate housing a bicycle-holder mount, and an integrated roof rack. The company also claimed that the red paint job is a taste of what is to come on the SUV moving to the same TNGA-B platform as the fourth-generation Yaris.

As Cnet noted, the Toyota Aygo X Prologue's front face evolves from the company's coporate look, as it has been emphasized with hooked LED accent lights and headlights connected via a light bar. Also, hexagonal fog lights sit down below.

Meanwhile, Toyota has not disclosed what the Aygo X Prologue can do on the road, nor can it ever be an all-terrain vehicle, given that it has a bike rack at the back. Even a glimpse of the interior has not been revealed.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue: A Fun Car

President of ED², Ian Cartibiano, stated that everybody deserves to own a cool car and the company strongly believes that it can create an emotional, passionate, and exciting design. With the Toyota Aygo X Prologie, the company has carried it out.

Cartibiano continued that this project aims to reimagine the A-segment, as Toyota believes that there's a chance to bring a bold and exciting design for a car. The ED² president added that it has found out that many cars in the A-segment are cute, but the company decided to shake things up a bit by creating a car that has a fun image and a naughty attitude.

Designer Director of Toyota ED² Lance Scott stated that they wanted to give the Aygo X Prologue a bold but cheeky personality to the car. The design director has worked personally with the Bi-tone located at the back of the car, where the red and black colors intersected. Scott added that the Bit-tone gives a forward-motion feeling to the balance of the car.



