Nvidia CMP 30HX Mining GPU Price, Hash Rate and Performance Leaked; Gets Underwhelming Reviews

Nvidia's chipset for cryptominers, the Palit Nvidia GeForce CMP 30HX, has been prematurely listed by online retailers with a whoopping price of $724. Some customers said that the GPU's price is too high for its performance, even throwing a fit at Nvidia.

The Nvidia CMP 30HX for $724? No Way!

According to Hothardware, the Nvidia CMP 30HX would begin shipping during the first quarter of 2021. However, a Twitter leaker called momomo_us saw the GPU briefly listed on Microless for a high price of $724. What made the high price unappealing was the specs of the Nvidia product that severely underwhelms.

Palit Nvidia GeForce CMP 30HX



Specs:

- 6GB GDDR6 192 bits

- 14 Gbps, Hash Rate 26 MH/s

- Mem. Bandwidth 336 (GB/Sec)

- NE630HX017J9-1160X



Only 724 USD ... WOW



Source:https://t.co/esm2cOBdYJ pic.twitter.com/g85CJZP0Rl — CK's Technology News (@CKsTechNews) March 17, 2021

The features of the Nvidia CMP 30HX include a 6GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit interface, along with base/boost clocks of 1530MHz and 1785MHz, respectively. Per Wccftech, it looked like a rebranded GeForce GTX 1660 Super, which is something that cryptominers did not like since they can get the same performance from other GPU for less the price.

For what it's worth, the hash rate of the Nvidia CMP 30HX is at 26 MH/s, which is about the same for thr RTX 3060 that cost around $329.

All above USD1000 NEW unboxed at store AMZN more higher ebay moaare hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiighher DNOT TALK MRP pic.twitter.com/3kMt2tC1bu — JackSparrow 𓄿 PirateofEbayAmazonia (@miner28788) March 17, 2021

As TechRadar noted, after the Nvidia CMP 30HX was made available, it was immediately pulled down by the site. The publication also mentioned that it is possible the chipset's pricing was incorrect. That is why the retailer pulled down the GPU from its site. After all, that would be the first CMP seen with an insane price point for cryptominers.

Nvidia GeForce CMP 30HX: Alternative GPU for Cryptomining?

TechRadar also reported that if the specs and price of the Nvidia CMP 30HX remained the same, the effort to combat cryptominers from buying all the good graphics card will not be effective.

To recall, the Nvidia RTX 3060 came with a minign limiter so as to discourage cryptominers from purchasing the graphics card. Originally intended for gamers, the branch market for the GPU has several gamers annoyed that they are being left out and unable to purchase the graphics card needed to play games.

However,as reported recently as well, Nvidia accidentally released a driver that will remove the limiter on the RTX 3060--meaning that their efforts were useless since people can now just remove the limiter to mine Ethereum. The company couldn't also do anything about it since they can't just get it back as it is already out in the open and spreading like wildfire.

It remains to be seen how Nvidia will address the issue about the CMP 30HX and what will they do to combat the stock issue with the RTX 3060 with rgeards to its demand. Nonetheless, the company certainly have several issues to resolve.

Stay tuned as we will keep everyone posted with regards to the latest pricing, specs and features of the Nvidia GPUs.

