Rumour Suggests That Nvidia May Skip RTX 3060 12GB Founders Edition

After a series of rumors, French tech site Cowcotland reports that Nvidia may choose to opt-out of RTX 3060 12 GB from its next lineup. The website states that Nvidia's next GPU launch, which will occur by the end of February, will be made up of third-party AIB graphics cards exclusively.

According to the report, the RTX 3060 12GB will not receive a Founders Edition card, contrary to what Nvidia has done in the past. With cooler shroud and PCB design, Founder Editions have been pretty popular among gamers who use any RTX 30-series graphics cards model.

Although there are no official words from Nvidia yet, it's best to take this kind of rumor with a grain of salt, and it would be a shame if the suggestion is spot on. Founders Edition cards are among the most popular and aesthetically pleasing cards, often sold out during the initial launch day. Check out the reports in French here.

Nvidia at CES 2021

Previously at the annual tech show CES 2021, Nvidia announced the RTX 3060 during the live stream. The company also revealed its key design during the event, although the card present appears a generic stand-in.

To put things into perspective, RTX 3060's predecessor, RTX 2060, did come with Turing Founders Edition shroud. It's as lovely as the RTX 3060 Ti, which comes in a light silver variant of the cooler.

As Forbes reported, Nvidia released the brand-new GPUs series for both AMD and Intel, as the two processor giants are aggressively competing to top the market chart with their laptops and PCs.

Recommended Motherboards

On the other news, if you're looking for gaming motherboards to support your setup, we have rounded up five boards from every price range we would recommend. Considering that the boards are the base where you build your PC around, some people invest a good chunk of money in them.

Asus ROG Maximus XII Extreme is the most expensive on the list, ranging from $800 to $1,000 from various retailers. This is the best Z490 board that the gaming industry could offer, which allows you to get the highest clock speed and godlike performance.

Or if you're an on-budget player who wants to distress the money on other specs, MSI MAG B460 Mortar WiFi is one of the best go-to that does not exploit the price tag too much. Although it does not come with so many M.2 slots or 10GB LAN, the B460 is a good option considering the price tag it has.

Of course, these motherboards will support Nvidia's RTX 3060 12 GB, 2060, or any of its variants. Although the RTX 16-series also did not come with FE garb, it'll be interesting to see what Nvidia's next move will be.

