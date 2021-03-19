'Among Us' Airship Map Release Date, Features, Layout: Expect Floating Platforms, New Kill Animations and Cosmetics!

On a blog post and Twitter post, InnerSloth confirmed that the "Among Us" Airship map would be available on March 31 as part of their free update. The game developers had been teasing that the new map will be available in mid-2021, but then, the company changed plans. It also announced the added new features to the map and revealed some company secrets.

'Among Us' Airship Map

According to The Verge, the "Among Us" Airship Map will be the biggest map to come to the game, and the developers added a new feature where players can pick a room where they want to spawn. This ability has been rumored for some time now, and players will experience this in the upcoming "Among Us" Airship Map.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming.



this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!!



wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors



🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us ✨ New map - MARCH 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

The new update will add a preliminary account system to help with moderation, with InnerSloth working on the said accounts. The game developers said they want to take time to implement the accounts thoroughly instead of experiencing any backlogs while playing "Among Us."

Inverse also reported that the Airship Map will be the fourth playable stage in "Among Us," joining Skeld, Polus, and Mira HQ. Each map has a unique set of tasks, but the Airship will have a new experience for players. Crewmates' new set of tasks they will need to do in the Airship includes polishing a gemstone, wiggling a bag of trash out of a bin, and more. Meanwhile, there will be more stairs and ladders in upcoming map, as well as floating platforms.

Moreover, new kill animations will be introduced in the "Among Us" Airshop map, along with new hats for players to choose from. The game developers said that the costumes would be part of the game to match the map's settings.

Word from the 'Among Us' Developers

InnerSloth released an official statement regarding the upcoming Airship map's release and why they had taken too long to launch a new map for the game. "Among Us" developers explained their side of the story and revealed what was happening behind the scenes. .

InnerSloth stated that it had trouble releasing the new map since the company, especially everyone, did not expect the game to be a success. The developer already considered the game done and wanted to move on to the next project. It said that others might think it is weird to abandon a game like that, but it is a normal thing to do in game development, considering that the company has only three people working on the first beta game released in 2018.

Innersloth added that creating a map and updates for a game is not as simple as it sounds: "It is not as simple as creating one aspect of the game and throwing it onto the PC." The developers wanted the update to be working smoothly on as many devices as possible, especially since "Among Us" is a cross-platform game--something that is difficult to do.

The game devs also talked about expanding its workforce but stated that the bigger the group, the more problems it runs through management, interpersonal clashes, and overall coziness.

"If you've worked on a group project, you know having more people isn't always necessarily a good thing. And it also matter WHO those people are," said the "Among Us" developers.



