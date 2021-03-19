'Marvel's Avengers' PS5 Game Now Available: Tips and Guide How to Transfer Your Saved Data From PS4

Following its initial delay, "Marvel's Avengers" is now available on the PlayStation 5. As gamers switch to the new console to continue their respective progress, many have trouble transferring their files to the PS5, saying that the process resulted in crashing.

With that said, here's a brief guide to deliver the saved "Marvel's Avengers" files from the PlayStation 4 to the PS5, given that all the player's characters now have significant power-ups and you probably do not want to lose them.

How to Transfer Saved 'Marvel's Avengers' Data Files From the PS4 to PS5

According to Kotaku, you will have to download both PS4 and PS5 versions of "Marvel's Avengers," a combined space of 120GB of the player's SSD. Also, make sure that both versions are updated.

When it is done downloading, boot the PlayStation 4 version first. On the the PS4, you will see a new "Save Migration" tab at the top of the screen upon starting the game, and you need to press the only button shown.

After that, you will be prompted with information saying that by launching the PlayStation 5 version of "Marvel's Avengers," you need migrate your data. On the PS5, you can tell what version of the game you are playing by checking the game's title on the console dash.

The PS4 version will have a "PS4" suffix at the end, while the PS5 version will have none. If you are still in the previous version, go down to the three-dot menu and press on "PS4 | Full | Marvel's Avengers."

Once you complete the transfer, you can delete the old version of "Marvel's Avengers" and proceed to play it on the PlayStation 5.

However, it is worth noting that Square Enix has been in a lot of trouble when players have been commenting that the steps the game developers was not clear enough.

Square Enix Apologizes for Unsuccessful Save Migration on 'Marvel's Avengers'

GameRant reported that some players have issues with the transfer process of "Marvel's Avengers," as many said that the game crashed during the transfer. Some completed trophies were not displaying on the PS5. The same "error message: 107879-2" keeps popping up and stopping the download process.

On Square Enix's official Twitter page, the game developer stated that it is aware of the players having issues migrating their saved files from PS4 to PS5 and are now working to solve this. The game developers also apologized for this inconvenience and hope players might enjoy playing "Marvel's Avengers" with its next-gen updates.

We are aware that players were having issues migrating their saves from PS4 to PS5. The issue should should now be resolved - we apologize for the inconvenience, and hope you enjoy playing the game with your next-gen upgrades! — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 18, 2021

However, fans were not happy with the late response from Square Enix, as some said that they already deleted the "Marvel's Avengers" PS4 version before downloading the PS5 version. Players emphasized that the information given from the game developers were not clear, leading to them deleting their PS4 version and all the progress they had.

