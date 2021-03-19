YouTube Shorts Now Available in the US: How to Use, Features and More--Is it Better Than TikTok?

Youtube Shorts is launching in the U.S. in what seems to be the company's bid to stay on trend.

YouTube Shorts lets users create, edit and post 60 seconds or fewer videos in a separate segment from their traditional page. Content creators, however, might find YouTube Shorts as a very similar experience with the giant social media platform TikTok, as reported by Tech Crunch.

YouTube Short has already been introduced in India last year for beta testing. Over the past several months, YouTube has continuously upgraded its system to integrate the new feature. The social media giant has also been preparing for the new feature's launch in the U.S., partnering with Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, 300 entertainment, etc. YouTube has roughly 250 agreements globally with other publishers and labels to use in YouTube Shorts.

How to Use YouTube Shorts

Creators can access new tools to start or stop recording video segments. The user can select different backing music or sound to overlay the video. Other useful editing features include speed controls to slow or speed up audio, text input controls, countdown timer, and color adjustment features.

Sounds could be "clipped" from popular songs, original audio, or remixed content. Remixed content is when YouTube Shorts creators sample out audio from other Shorts to create their own sounds. The company plans to explore remixing capability feature for the long-form videos, too. YouTube creators, however, could choose not to have their audio remixed for Short Clips.

YouTube Shorts, however, lack in some aspects when compared to TikTok. YouTube Shorts does not have the intuitive sound-syncing feature TikTok provided to its beginning users. It also lacks in its catalog of special effects. YouTube Shorts does not have the creative effects that make TikTok videos appealing. Instead, it ultimately created its own platform that has the ability to present new "short videos."

The viewers' interface is also a lot similar to TikTok. YouTube created a "shelf" on its home page dedicated to shorts in a sliding tab mode. Opening one "short" will take users to a full-screen vertical video with icons on one side where they can: double-tap to like a video, tap the comments box to access comments, easily share videos with one click.

YouTube Shorts also has hashtags that will redirect users to videos under the same hashtag. They can also try tapping the music icon during a full-screen vertical video launch. This will automatically redirect them to other YouTube Shorts using the same backdrop sounds. YouTube suggests creators try remixing videos into their Shorts.

YouTube Shorts a New System in YouTube

YouTube is not the first social platform to launch a feature similar to TikTok. Instagram Reels and Snapchat Spotlight have tried their hard advertising short-form video content. However, TechCrunch said this could be critical for YouTube, being a native of generated video platforms.

"I think Shorts and short-form video has come to feel like a natural progression for YouTube," Todd Sherman, YouTube Shorts product lead, said.

YouTube Shorts should be available in the US starting Thursday. March 18, expanding over the next couple of weeks.

