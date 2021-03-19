New Lenovo NOOK Tablet Coming: Barnes & Noble Restarting Ebook Competition With Amazon Kindle

Barnes & Noble has announced a new line of Nook e-readers coming next week. This Nook tablet, however, would be designed by Lenovo.

This brings an interesting twist to the business because Barnes & Noble has long been overdue for a new Nook, and they have chosen Lenovo's technology to be their partner.

The B&N Nook clearly has a few surprises for this year. Despite being out of the market for close to a year, the company is coming back to introduce a new Nook, the first to be designed by a company such as Lenovo.

Barnes & Noble Deleting Product Listings

Barnes & Noble is a popular brand for e-readers, alongside the best-selling Amazon Kindle. B&N have their own business and technology line centering on the e-book business, featuring their own library and subscription services. However, according to Goodereader, B&N has removed all their products back last year in July. Speculations have included the possibility of B&N discontinuing their product line and closing their company.

Five months after this event, B&N released their product listing for the Nook 10.1, the largest Android e-reader in its time. That was, however, the last update B&N has released until today.

In an interview with The Verge, the senior director for Nook operations, Susan McCulloch, said that B&N stopped its product listings because of "exceptionally strong sales" on their products. The team has been planning on making a grand return, marked by the launching of a new Nook tablet designed by Lenovo.

Read Also: Asus ROG Phone 5 Review: Specs, Features, and Durability Revealed!

Barnes & Noble E-Readers

The products referred to in these high sales would be the Nook Glowlight 3 and Nook Glowlight Plus. Both units are at a 6-inch 3-Ink Carta display. Nook Glowlight Plus gains an edge with a capacitive touch screen, 1GHZ processor, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB storage. It is also completely waterproof, and IP 67 certified.

The Nook Glowlight 3, on the other hand, has IR screens that give better text clarity. It also has 8GB of storage and an extra 1GB for sideloaded content. Both are outdated to the current date but remain impressive in their own way. Aside from giving a satisfactory performance, Nook is also one of the cheaper e-book readers, priced at $119 during its market listing.

B&N Nooks have traditionally covered two subsections for their e-readers. A classic, simple and straightforward e-book reader with e-paper displays and the Nook tablets operating on Android while featuring a UI design centered on reading. The latter is incredibly useful when updating the online system or installing specific apps you want on your Nook.

The partnership with Lenovo comes as a surprise with some expectations. Lenovo has a brief history of experimenting with E-ink technologies and upgrading their Yoga convertible laptops as a substitute e-reader or tablet mode. B&N Nooks will surely get a huge upgrade.

There has not been any news on what kind of e-reader fans can expect from this partnership. However, McCulloch has confirmed that everyonewill be hearing some news soon.

Related Article: Kindle Oasis vs The Voyage: Should You Splurge A Bit For Your Next E-Reader?