Asus ROG Phone 5 Review: Specs, Features, and Durability Revealed!

Asus recently released a brand-new beast in the market: the ROG Phone 5. Republic of Gamers (ROG) is a known brand launching only the best hardware and software for the ultimate gaming experience.

ROG merchandise has continuously dominated the market with their premium products, and the ROG Phone 5 is well the next in line.

ROG Phone 5 Specs and Designs

The ROG 5 is a phone with a sleek futuristic design and gaming aesthetic. Both the power button and sim slot have a sharp blue undertone, creating an overall aggressive gaming look to the phone.

Unlike most phones, ROG Phone 5 was built with an absolute focus on gaming-centric features. Its CPU is a Snapdragon 888 with upgradable RAM of 12BG to 16GB. It has 256 UFS 3.1 Storage and a 6.78-inch 1080p OLED Display of up to 144Hz. It has two 3000 mAh packs creating a total of 6000 mAh worth of battery life. The phone's size and weight are 172.8 x 77.2 x 10.29 mm and 238 g, respectively. It runs on Android 11 and features an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner.

The phone has dual front speakers that feature new sound-shaping technologies and quality DAC built inside it. The ROG 5 also has many different accessories, from coolers, controllers, and aesthetic LED cases. Some are openly available on the Asus website, such as the Kunai 3 Gamepad case and AeroActive Cooler 5.

Being a gamer-centric phone, the ROG Phone 5 has a lot of gaming tools and options to offer. Most of these are found in the Armory Crate app, which owners can pull through a Game Genie menu available at any time of thegame. A new option also features how users can manually adjust the CPU/GPU performance, RAM performance, temp control, and fan speed to optimize the gaming performance.

The ROG Phone 5 comes out with a system software of Android 11. It will also receive at least two years of software support from Asus.

Read Also: AMD Ryzen Hand-Held Gaming PC US Sale: Complete List of Launch Time and Prices

ROG Phone 5 Other Features

Asus offers different variants for this phone: Standard, Pro, and Ultimate. Androidpolice said that the Pro, however, will be unavailable in the US. The Ultimate variant is also an extremely limited edition, predicted to be high in demand right after release. Standard would possibly be the only variant visible in the market.

The ROG Phone 5, nonetheless, might lack some popular features unrelated to gaming. It is also heavier than most phones, without a wireless charging system. The camera has poor performance with a primary sensor of 16MP at an f/1.8 aperture and 1.6um pixels, and the asking price is more than $1000. However, in terms of gaming experience, nothing slows the phone down.

ROG Phone 5 Durability

Be warned: a test have been run on the ROG Phone 5 about its durability. Aside from its lack of waterproofing systems, the phone does not take rough handling.

A test done by a YouTuber JerryRigEverything shows that although the ROG Phone 5 handles heat well, pressure easily breaks its vibrator and the whole frame collapses.

If users aim for the best possible Android gaming experience or are a heavy mobile gamer streamer, this phone might be the best option. However, for those who do not require this much gaming boost, then the ROG Phone 5 might not be the best choice.

Related Article: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Restock Update: Where to Buy the Latest Radeon Graphics Card-Amazon, Best Buy & More