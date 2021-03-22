'Call of Duty' NecroKing Bundle: How to Get the Awesome 'Ice Drake' Dragon Skin in Cold War, Warzone

"Call of Duty" released the best bundle money can buy in the market. Called the "NecroKing Mastercraft" bundle, it is a "Super Charged' reactive bundle featuring a Legendary "Racer 01" Submachine Gun Blueprint and Ultra "Racer 02" Reactive assault rifle Blueprint.

Here's a look at the "Ice Drake" AR Charlie blueprint in the new bundle. #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/agXAkKftvR — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 21, 2021

Inside the NecroKing Mastercraft Bundle

The bundle features the "Ice Drake" Mastercraft Assault Rifle (AR), one of the most awaited powerful guns in the game. The Ice Drake AR Charlie Blueprint also teased fire animations and wings that make it look like a dragon. This is the first of its kind in "Black Ops: Cold War" and "Warzone."

Aside from the Ice Drake, the bundle also presents the Legendary "Cold Spear" full-auto light machine gun. This gun has high ammo capacity and fires heavy-grain rounds.

Other items in the Mastercraft Bundle includes a Legendary Charm Dragon's Stone, Epic vehicle skin called "Dead Sled," a Legendary Calling Card called "Frozen Waste" featuring a dragon breathing ice on frozen people, an Epic Emblem called "Necro King," an Epic Accessory Necromancer Watch and an Epic Grade Climactic Vehicle Horn.

The "Tracer Pack: NecroKing Mastercraft" Bundle costs 2,400 COD points or $24.

"Call of Duty" -- Ice Drake and Cold Spear Mastercraft

Both guns include Cyro Dismemberment Tracers. This gives blue-violet-colored bullets animations upon impact. It also means that victims shot by these guns have their dismembered limbs frozen off. The corpse shows ice fragments and crystal effects from where the bullets pass through. These injuries sometimes animate with frozen smoke.

Another special feature to note about the guns is the audio quality. The bullets sound like ice crystals shattering upon impact. This sound effect is noticeable when performing critical shots at the enemy.

The Ice Drake in-game animation is amazing and one of its kind. The said gun flies a few inches away from you with its wings, reenacting a real dragon in your gun.

The Gunsmith Camo blueprints of these guns are shockingly beautiful, too. Be sure to check the Mastery Gold, Diamond, and DM ultra for both guns. The effects have been enhanced to give extra shine effects on the skin. Its designs actually glow! The colors are also sharp, bordering neon, making your gun stand out from most of the available ones in-game.

"Call of Duty" has been teasing for a few days now about the dragon weapon skin. Dualshockers reported how players were reluctant at first leak but quickly got won over as the items went live.

"Call of Duty" has outdone itself with this latest release. Not only are the guns spectacular and deadly in performance, but the quality of detail they have placed in their animations, audio, constructions, and designs are on an extraordinary level. This is only the start of many new designs introduced in "Call of Duty." Fans can expect even more exciting content in the future update.

