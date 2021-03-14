'Call of Duty: Warzone' New AUG Loadout Review: Streamer Claims It's the Most 'Broken' One!

A new loadout on "Call of Duty: Warzone" might be the most powerful and broken one just yet. The popular shooting game, which is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, recently received some new powerful guns that changed its mechanics.

However, several players are exploiting these latest weapons, giving them huge advantages on the battlefield. One of these is the latest AUG loadout, which was revealed by Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, a popular "Call of Duty" streamer.

He claimed that it is one of the most over-powered loadouts in the shooting title right now. According to Comicbook's latest report, the leaked AUG loadout has surprised many long-time "Call of Duty: Warzone" fans.

Why? Because players don't consider burst-fire weapons as part of the current meta. To give you more idea, here's how powerful the new AUG loadout is:

Is the New AUG Loadout Really Powerful?

Nickmercs claimed that the new AUG loadout can eliminate opponents without emptying the gun's magazine. This means that you only need to squeeze the trigger a few times. However, the damage you will deal with will still rely on the first-shot accuracy.

Also Read: 'Valheim' Padded Armor: How to Defeat Moder and Make Linen Thread for Crafting [GUIDE]

The streamer also released a YouTube video to show the needed gun accessories for the latest loadout. These include a 17-inch Titanium barrel, the Axial Arms 3X optics, and the Infancy Compensator muzzle. On the other hand, you can also complete the loadout by adding .45 RND Drum ammunition and the Field Agent Foregrip.

The leaker claimed that this weapon setup will give you a boost to accuracy and range. Nickmercs added that the latest AUG loadout is best for those who rely on shot accuracy. This means that players who rely on movement might not find this loadout useful.

On the other hand, it was clarified that the new loadout still doesn't make AUG ideal for close-range encounters. Instead, this loadout makes AUG an OP weapon when it comes to close-range or mid-range fights.

Other Powerful 'CoD: Warzone' guns

Aside from the latest AUG loadout, there are also other OP weapons that are already powerful without any specific loadout needed. Here's the complete list of the meta-changing guns in "Call of Duty: Warzone," as reported by PC Games;

Kar98k

FFAR 1

DMR 14

Cold War MP5

MGL-32 Grenade Launcher

CR-56 AMAX

AX-50

Groza

Krig 6

Diamatti

M13

MP7

HDR

RPG-7

SA87

AUG

Type 63

Mac-10

FAL

Fennec

AS VAL

Grau 5.56

SP-R 208

M4A1

MK2 Carbine

Crossbow

Bizon

Uzi

.357

RAM-7

PKM

R9-0

Jak-12

Kilo 141

Bruen MK9

ORIGIN-12

If you want to know further details of these guns, all you need to do is click here.

Related Article: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War': Activision Bans 60,000 Cheaters from Popular Online Game