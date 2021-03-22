Xbox Series S Problem Revealed: Remedy Exec Explains Biggest Struggle in Optimizing 'Control'

The ability to play old games into the modern console is a big task for game developers to work on. Many game titles have made their way to the modern hardware, with one particular game title, Remedy Entertainment's "Control," being made to be playable in the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S via backwards compatibility.

However, Remedy Entertainment's Communications Director, Thomas Puha, stated that their team encountered some problems with the Xbox One S in making backwards compatibility in "Control." Speaking to IGN's Youtube Channel, Puha stated that Sony's development software was pretty solid from the beginning. In contrast, Microsoft's console made several changes that initially posed problems and made it harder to get a grip on development for the Xbox Series S.

Remedy Entertainment Struggles in Xbox One S Hardware

According to wccftech, Puha stated that Xbox One S is not different from the previous generation of Microsoft's consoles where the system with the lowest specs ends up dictating a few things that the game developers are commanding it to do.

Puha added that it is a lot more difficult to engineer an old game and make sure it works perfectly on everything. Still, now that developers are building future games with the knowledge of the systems they will run on, it means issues like optimization for specific platforms will no longer be a big issue moving forward--ensuring the best experience possible.

Puha admitted that there was a low barrier of entry for an action game experience with the Xbox Series S. Nonetheless, the more hardware the console has, the more a small studio like Remedy Entertainment has to compromise, where they cannot spend too much time on making the quality checks if the game is running smoothly in all platforms.

The Remedy CM continued that they have to do the quality checking. However, there is a huge difference in doing that since it takes a vast amount of resources, with not just engineering but also QA.

ScreenRant reported that it is common for a game's basic components to break when shifting to development for the next generation. With that, Thomas Puha stated that when developing with the new engine for "Control," the content looked wrong and nothing was going right at first. Moreover, the lighting was busted because the developers made all the improvements.

Remedy Entertainment Working on Another Game Title

Aside from "Control" being available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One S, Remedy Entertainment has other game titles to finish.

According to ScreenRant, the studio is currently developing "CrossfireX," a -first-person shooter set to release later this 2021 on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. However, the developers are still in early development as it is working on solving the Xbox One S problem. The game developers also raised €41.5 million ($49 million) by issuing new shares.

