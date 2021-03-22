2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Option Rumored to Be Coming--Better Power Teased!

The hype for the 2022 Toyota Tundra is real, and truck enthusiasts are really excited for the latest iteration to be released soon. In fact, there are speculations that Toyota is releasing two versions of the new Tundra upon its launch.

A Gasoline-Powered and a Hybrid 2022 Toyota Tundra

According to Torque News, the 2022 Toyota Tundra may have two versions: a gasoline-powered truck and a hybrid truck. The gasoline-powered vehicle is said to improve the current 2021 model with horsepower up to 381hp and torque to about 401 lb-ft. That can be accomplished using a 3.5-liter or 3.7-liter turbo V6 engine.

On the other hand, the 2022 Toyota Tundra hybrid model is rumored to use the same or different engine from the gasoline-powered one and run with electric motors. The publication also predicts that the hybrid model will have less horsepower and torque than its gasoline-powered type. And together, they will combine for a synergistic effect that will give a healthy dose of low-end torque.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Toyota Tundra has been spotted in Arizona, road-testing it with multiple camouflaged. With that said, drivers can expect a new body style, modern interior design, new safety, and technology. The publication believes that the Tundra 2022 will also be reliable, just like its predecessors and the reputation the company has been known for. Toyota is the world leader in hybrid technology, as its Toyota Prius has been out for 20 years and is still the best-selling hybrid of all time.

2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date

Over at TFLtalk's Youtube Channel, they are joined with David Chao, Youtuber from Automotivepress. They talked about when the 2022 Toyota Tundra will be released and what truck enthusiasts can expect for the 2022 Toyota truck.

Since Chao is an expert in these things and has grown with car manufacturing all his life, he predicts that the 2022 Toyota Tundra will be released in the last quarter of this year (between September and October 2021). He also noted that Toyota will actually show a concept video for the 2022 Tundra model before the specified release dates.

Chao stated that if someone worked backwards using the engineering method, they would know that the Tundra is already in production at San Antonio, Texas. It is only a matter of time that the truck will be unveiled in the coming months.



2022 Toyota Tundra Leaked Specs

There is news about the 2022 Toyota Tundra features that will be part of the upcoming model. The previous one is that the truck will be on par with the Ram 1500 and will be using coil-springs rather than the current leaf-spring type that the recent model is using. With that said, drivers can expect the 2022 Tundra to improve in terms of payload limit of 1,730 lbs and 10,200 lbs of towing.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will also have an improved exterior design than its previous models, and inside, the infotainment system will reportedly have a 12-inch touchscreen and a large heads-ups display unit. The 2022 Toyota truck model is also rumored to revamp their Safety Sense suite, automatic braking, advanced radar cruise control, automatic lane centering, and lane-keep assist, per Motertrend.

