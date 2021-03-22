Clubhouse App Android Version in Development? It Will Take Months!

Clubhouse is an audio-chat app that has captured the attention and money of Silicon Valley and beyond. The invite-only application is currently only available on Apple devices, but the company is working really hard to bring it to Android devices.

However, the company's co-founder stated that it will take couple of months before the app reaches Android's interface.

Clubhouse Android Version Will Take Months

According to TechCrunch, co-founder Paul Davidson stated at the Townhall event on Sunday that the social network is developing an app for Android devices but that this work would take another couple of months. During that event, Davidson shared that the company is planning to release Clubhouse publicly in a large-scale approach that requires a slower pace.

The co-founder added that the app's discovery experience could be negatively impacted as a result when talking about Clubhouse's growth.

To address these challenges, Clubhouse plans to make several changes, including tweaks to the app's Activity feed, tools to give users more control over their push notifications, and the launch of more personalization features such as showing users a personalized list of suggested rooms that appear on the screen when users first open up Clubhouse.

The company has previously stated that it would begin working on its Android version soon, but it did not promise any official release date yet. However, the publication reported that Clubhouse hired a new Android software developer last month. It is most likely that the invite-only app will be available to the public in the late spring or summer of 2021.

Twitter Spaces Launches Before Clubhouse?

In the meantime, Twitter Space has taken advantage of Clubhouse's delay, as the social media app opened up to Android users, allowing anyone on Android to join and talk inside its live audio rooms. Shortly after, Twitter said that it plans to publicly launch Twitter Spaces to the general public in April, overtaking Clubhouse's rumored to release in the Summer of 2021.

Also Read: Instagram Rumors Hint of Clubhouse-Like Feature: Audio-Only Chat Rooms Soon to Arrive?

Social Media Today noted that Twitter Spaces is looking to improve Spaces discovery and maximize awareness of in-progress conversations. Twitter is now working on a new, dedicated Spaces tab in the app that, when tapped, would take users through to a full listing of in-progress audio Spaces and likely other dedicated features. While Clubhouse is idling off, Twitter has gone ahead over its competition unless Clubhouse can speed up the process and release their app earlier, making users compare the two invite-only apps in the market.

What Is the Clubhouse App?

According to Cnet, Clubhouse is an audio-based social network launched in March 2020, and Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth created it. Inside the app, there are virtual rooms where users can enter to listen to or participate in a specified conversation topic. Users can also create a room on a certain topic for themselves and invite friends to start any topic they want to discuss.



Related Article: Clubhouse Went Offline in China After Huge Spike in Downloads