TikTok App Down: Issues, Possible Fixes and Updates

In these last few hours, the popular TikTok app crashed. Users are unable to open the app, check for notifications or upload videos. Unfortunately, the case hasn't been resolved yet. Everyone is still waiting for TikTok to address the issue.

Social Media platforms crash on a case-to-case basis. There are many reasons why this could happen. Often it is because an error occurs somewhere in the system program. The system stops functioning, bringing its operations to a complete stop. For this case, the crash may have happened due to a system update by the TikTok app.

TikTok App Crashes!

This came after some of the issues users experience last week. Users keep seeing the "For You" page undergoing reset. However, unlike the previous FYP reset issue, users experience different types of errors this time, eventually resulting in the app crashing.

ScreenRant reported that problems on TikTok continue to rise not only through the reports on Twitter but also in the updates by Down Detector. Problems have gained a significant spike over these last few hours. Users said that they can access the app, but it automatically crashes when they tap open the feeds or notifications. Some users cannot access the app entirely, and it crashes every time users try opening it.

Crash Fixes and Updates

Unfortunately, it is not clear what is causing the problem, nor how to repair it. Users can try some basic fixes like clearing the cache or relaunching the app.

Some users have tried deleting the app altogether and re-downloading it. However, it does not fix the problem. The issue is not centered on user hardware, with the issues recurring in different android or iOS smartphones. The issues are also not related to a specific area or location.

TikTok remains silent at the moment and gives no confirmation when it would be fixed. However, from the reports and details gathered on the issue, the problem does not come from the user level. Instead, this might be from the back-end system. Users can only wait for further updates when these issues are scheduled to be fixed.

For users who are lucky enough to navigate the app without crashing, they have the option of notifying TikTok directly for help. Click on "Me" than the top icon on the screen's right and select "Crashing/Not Responding/Lagging/Other" to report the issue.

TikTok is a major contender among social media services, and it proves to be a popular platform for multimedia. With various content for news, recipes, how-tos, and many more, they have hundreds of millions of active users. Unfortunately, with these current technical difficulties, the problem directly affects a significant number of people. We can only wait for TikTok to resolve the issue swiftly.

