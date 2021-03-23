YouTube Logo Takes Drastic Shift With Minimalist Icons: Check the Logo Evolution

YouTube has been around since 2005 and has undergone drastic changes over the years, from its system and purpose. At the moment, Google owns and operates the video platofmr.

Many different types of videos can be put out onto the website, such as educational content, animations, and funny videos. The multi-media platform was started on Feb.15, 2005 by three former workers of Paypal.

Simultaneously, it is one of the internet's most-viewed platforms for information and entertainment for all ages. Today, the platform has a monumental change in its features by changing its platform icon into a minimalistic one.

YouTube Logo Changed for the Better

After the multi-colored makeover for all of Google's service apps icons has been a change, YouTube also had an overhaul with its logo. The Google-owned platform undewent a noticeable change when the tech giant decided to replace the classic look with line art. Now, that shift has made its way to the desktop/web version of Youtube.

The revised icons appear on the left side menu of YouTube today. According to Android Police, the new icons were activated only recently. As with all Google interface shifts, it might take a while to roll out to everyone.

The new YouTube icons follow some of the interface changes made to other Google Services such as Gmail and Messenger. Users' reaction has been generally adverse, with some complaining that the new icons are harder to distinguish from each other.

The YouTube Logo Changes Over the Years

The YouTube logo is an iconic image that everybody worldwide can recognize. Little did people know that the multi-media platform has undergone logo changes over the years. Here is its evolution:

2005-2011

The first logo was introduced in YouTube's startup. It boasted a logo-type and split into two parts: a simple black "You" with the first capital letter capitalized, and the "Tube" part written with white and a red undertone shape like a television.

2011-2013

The color palette was switched in 2011 to a darker tone, with the glossy finish of the red cube replaced with a matte red texture. The logo became serious and trendy, showing passion and progress.

2013-2015

In 2013, YouTube changed the serious undertone with a lighter one, with the "Tube" lettering popping out more. The shadow outline was also gone from the previous design.

2015-2017

The redesign of the YouTube logo made the red element darker again. The composition and typeface of the logotype remained untouched, but the mood also changed with the change of the color.

2017 - Present

The recent Youtube logo features the red cube beside the word "YouTube," and the logo is presented on all smartphone devices everywhere. As technology advanced, so did the logo.



