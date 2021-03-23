Xbox Series X Restock Update: Where to Buy This Week—Target, Amazon, and More

While the chance of getting the Xbox Series X in the market is getting slimmer for gamers every day, there is still a chance that they can get Microsoft's game console in the coming days.

Walmart has announced that they will be restocking Xbox Series X on Wednesday, while the Xbox One S remains available at Best Buy and Target.

Where to find Xbox Series X/S Gaming Consoles

A couple more retailers in the market sell Xbox Series X, but they are sold out or still restocking. However, the Xbox Series S is still available for gamers from Target and Best Buy.

Meanwhile, Antonline and GameStop have both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the out-of-stock category at this moment. However, gamers can follow these Twitter accounts (@Wario64, @GYX Deals, and Antonline) for more information when the retailers will be restocking their Microsoft gaming consoles, as Newsweek reported.

Other Small Retailers Selling Xbox Series X Gaming Consoles

Well-known retailers tend to have high competition when it comes to selling sought-out items like the Xbox Series X. Nonetheless, knowing a small retailer is a big advantage for people looking for a quick sold-out item in the market.

When they restock, gamers can have the upper hand in snagging an Xbox Series X console for their own. According to Tom's Guide, here are some small retailers gamers would want to visit.

