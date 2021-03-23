Xbox Series X Restock Update: Where to Buy This Week—Target, Amazon, and More

While the chance of getting the Xbox Series X in the market is getting slimmer for gamers every day, there is still a chance that they can get Microsoft's game console in the coming days.
Walmart has announced that they will be restocking Xbox Series X on Wednesday, while the Xbox One S remains available at Best Buy and Target.
Where to find Xbox Series X/S Gaming Consoles
A couple more retailers in the market sell Xbox Series X, but they are sold out or still restocking. However, the Xbox Series S is still available for gamers from Target and Best Buy.
- Walmart - Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are out of stock in Walmart, whose restock were quickly sold out on Thursday last week. However, the retailer announced that both gaming consoles would be back for sale from 3 PM ET on March 25 until supplies last.
- Target - The Xbox Series S is currently available on Target. Gamers can grab a gaming console for the price of $299. Orders are available online with drive-up or pick-up collection choices once the order is placed. However, there is a limit of one console per customer. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X is still not available on the retailer.
- Best Buy - Xbox Series X is still out of stock on Best Buy, but the Xbox Series S is currently up for grabs. However, availability varies on stores. The gaming console is available on its own and part of a bundle, including a three-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Gamers can get the console for only $299, but deliveries are not available for this item.
- Amazon - Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are currently out of stock. On their website, there is no official word when will the restock will be available. Gamers can still sign up for quick alerts when the gaming consoles will be available.
Meanwhile, Antonline and GameStop have both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the out-of-stock category at this moment. However, gamers can follow these Twitter accounts (@Wario64, @GYX Deals, and Antonline) for more information when the retailers will be restocking their Microsoft gaming consoles, as Newsweek reported.
Also Read: Microsoft Store Xbox Series X Restock Gone Wrong: Netizens Blame Scalpers Again!
Other Small Retailers Selling Xbox Series X Gaming Consoles
Well-known retailers tend to have high competition when it comes to selling sought-out items like the Xbox Series X. Nonetheless, knowing a small retailer is a big advantage for people looking for a quick sold-out item in the market.
When they restock, gamers can have the upper hand in snagging an Xbox Series X console for their own. According to Tom's Guide, here are some small retailers gamers would want to visit.
- Simply Games - This retailer offers a gaming console for people who have registered an advance booking for their consoles. It is a great way of fighting bots and making sure that each console ends up in the hands of a gamer who will treasure it. Simply Games also offers game titles in their official online store, so gamers may want to visit them today.
- Box - Box is a general tech retailer that sells gaming goods and other appliances like Smart TVs and PC components. The retailer also offers Xbox Series X that the online shop is currently asking customers to register interest ahead of any restocks.
- Smyths Toys - This retailer has been restocking the Xbox Series X regularly over the last few weeks. Unfortunately, the shop has no registered interest or lottery system as it offers a first-come, first-serve basis.
Related Article: Xbox Series X Restock for March 2021: Tracker Notifies New Stocks Coming Soon