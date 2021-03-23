National Puppy Day 2021 Memes, Videos and Gif: The Best and Cutest Tweets

Twitter is now celebrating what might be the cutest day of the year. Photos and videos of adorable dogs and puppies are flooding the internet for the National Puppy Day 2021.

User @buitengebieden_ jump-started this mega thread under the hashtag #NationalPuppyDay.

The best day of the year on Twitter!



National Puppy Day! 🐶



Because every dog is a puppy, please share a picture of your puppy with us!



Let’s create a mega thread! ❤️#NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/BcKSliUEmp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 23, 2021

March 23 marks the day to celebrate the unconditional love and magic of man's best furry friend. However, it is also the day to help save orphaned puppies and bring awareness to the public across the globe. The celebration of National Puppy Day 2021 is a long-standing tradition since 2006. On Tuesday, the internet celebrates it by sharing pictures and videos in their social media feeds.

National Puppy Day 2021 Memes, Videos and Gifs

Twitter is currently flooded with this multimedia content. Here are some hand-picked tweets from some of the best and the cutest tweets you can find.

Dogs can be charming when they're trying to be helpful with work. Although sometimes distracting, it's undeniably puppy love at work.

Some of the most satisfying videos on the internet involve pets. Here is another tweet of cuteness as the pup is doing its own yoga routine.

Puppy doing a yoga is the most satisfying thing you've seen today #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/ST4lFpAZKU — z (@hersdior) March 23, 2021

Even celebrities have joined the excitement. Check out Hugh Jackman and Beth Mead with their furry families.

In honor of #NationalPuppyDay, I feel it only right to revisit the day #Allegra joined our family. pic.twitter.com/ZjyaXfycPx — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 23, 2021

Happy national puppy day, any excuse to post about my baby girl 🐾 🥰 #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/AImiM9raSu — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) March 23, 2021

Celebrating National Puppy Day 2021

The popularity of buddies is unsurprisingly high. Petsies shows the statistics that people who have one or more pets in their homes lead healthier, happier and longer lives. Puppies and dogs need focus and attention. However, the benefits of having one are clearly worth it.

If you want to join the bandwagon, then here are some things you can do to celebrate National Puppy Day 2021 with your dog.

Throw a National Puppy Day Party for your dog. You don't have to think too hard about how to make one. The important thing is to hang out with your dog. You can also give your dog plenty of treats and open Zoom to create a virtual dog bash with friends.

Try creating in a Puppy Photoshoot. Include some fun props or backdrops. You can take these photos to remember how small they once were as puppies.

Teach them a new trick. Dogs can learn a lot of tricks if you have the patience for it. This is a great way to spend more time together and even help your dog become smarter.

Get a new toy for your dog. Perhaps the old toys have been worn down, and your pup requires a fun new one to play with. You can easily buy some online.

Donate for other dogs. Many other dogs need loving and care . Ask around for your local shelter what you can help with. Money, food, and toys are all welcome to them.

Joining the celebration is easy, so don't hesitate to do it now. Head to Twitter and post your image or video of your dog. Just don't forget to put the hashtag #NationalPuppyDay or #NationalPuppyDay2021.

