Moto G50 Specs Leak Reveals Triple-Camera Setup, 5000 mAH Battery: Price, Updates, and More

The Motorola Ibiza phone is expected to launch as the Moto G50, and a surprising leak from the TENAA website revealed the device's design, features and setup. The upcoming device is also said as the most affordable 5G smartphone on the market.

Moto G50 Leaked Specs and Features

According to GSMArena, the Moto G50 will not be so far-fetched with the Moto G30 that was unveiled last month. The upcoming Motorola phone will feature a water-drop notch front display and triple-camera setup on the rear.

Previous rumors suggested the triple camera setup at the back will have a 48MP main shooter, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera. Meanwhile, the display could have a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution as the Moto G30 with a 164.95 x 74.93 x 8.95 mm body size.

Also, the Moto G50 will reportedly sport a 5,000 mAh battery with a slow 10W charging port and will run on Android 11 out of the box. The upcoming device may feature 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, and hopefully, it will have a dedicated microSD slot.

Gizmochina added that the right side of the Moto G50 has a Google Assistant key, power and volume buttons, while the left side has the SIM card slot. The upcoming handheld will come in two colors: Grey and Blue. However, there will be more information regarding the color names in the future when Motorola unveils the device.

Moto G50 Release Dates and Price

According to Gizmochina, the Moto G50 price point has been listed on a Spanish retailer website. As per website Paratupc.es, a Motorola Moto G50 Xt2137-1 ES is listed on the website for about $271. The listed device number also matched the device having the "Ibiza" codename, which was later tipped as the Moto G50.

While is it leaked that the Moto G50 could be the cheapest phone with the Snapdragon 480 feature, it is still a good offer for that price range.

Android Central pointed out that the Moto G50 will be powered by the Snapdragon 480, the cheapest Qualcomm chipset with 5G support. The publication also predicts that Motorola could unveil the Moto G50 at its launch event for the Moto G100 next week.

While the Moto G100 will be a flagship phone, the company will offer the Moto G50 device for a low-budget phone. However, all these features for the Moto G50 are still speculations and everyone should take it with a grain of salt.

In other related news, the Moto G100 will have a starting price of 1,999 Yuan (around $276). the phone will be powered with the Snapdragon 870 SoC and could be available in other variants such as 6GB and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and an 8GB of RAM plus 256GB of internal storage. The Moto G100 will reportedly feature two colors: Sky Blue and Violet.

