'Valheim' Patch Notes: Harpoon Damage, Boss Drops and More Surprising Changes

"Valheim" dropped a major update for the game. Some changes enhance player comfort and experience by fixing bugs and improving items. Others have a more drastic effect that could change your overall playstyle, especially in combat experience.

Here is the complete list of changes Valheim applied in Patch 0.148.6

"Valheim" Patch Notes: Player Experience

Most notable among the changes is the player knockback force. Now players can equip heavy equipment with added benefit against enemies with knockback attacks. It is advantageous against spawn mobs who deal small damage but annoying knockback effects.

Here are the other updates:

Campfire, Bonfire & hearth take damage when dealing damage

Deathsquito & Drake trophy drop rate increased

Comfort calculation fixed

Serpent trophy stack fix

Player knockback force is affected by equipment speed modifiers (IE heavy gear will reduce the knockback from enemies)

"Valheim" Patch Notes: Item Changes

Some items that had syncing issues with the system have been fixed. Weapon usage has also been enhanced when used in a task. Most notable is the auto-repeat function. This means in-game, you only need to hold your right-button mouse and the attack will continue indefinitely.

Reinforced chest inventory space increased to 6x4

Battle axe tweaks (hits multiple enemies easier)

Added a slight use-delay on Hammer, Hoe & Cultivator

Hammer remove auto-repeat added

Fixed removing an item from item-stand not always syncing item stats

Megingjord item-collider fix

"Valheim" Patch Notes: Monster Changes

Major changes are applied to boss fights. Many game-guides that revolve around these glitches have been fixed, so gamers need to develop new strategies!

Improved enemy projectile reaction system

1 & 2 Star creature HP fix

Night-spawning wolves should be easier to tame now (should stop trying to run away & despawn after starting to tame)

Harpoon does not work on bosses anymore

"Valheim" Patch Notes: Environment Changes

The "Valheim" environmental experience has also received major updates. Mainly it is to fix the bugs that occur in-game.

All boss drops can now float on water

Sunken crypt entrance tweaked (to stop tombstones from getting stuck)

Fixed rotation of Wood tower shield on item stands

Blackforest stone tower tweaks

Ward system fixes (You can no longer place a new ward where an enemy ward overlaps)

Dolmen location fixes (Stop top stone from falling for no reason)

"Valheim" Patch Notes: System Fixes

The console commands have been updated. To input the first two fixes, open your steam account and library, right click on "Valheim," and select Properties. At the bottom of the window is a "Launch Option" where you can input new commands.

"Valheim" hopes that these new updates can help players enjoy the game fully.

Ingame console disabled by default (add launch argument "-console" to enable)

The console command for enabling developer/debug commands has been changed to "devcommands" from "imacheater" and a warning message has been added.

"Failed to connect" error message fixed

Missing Moder spawn location in some worlds fixed (NOTE: For existing worlds, "genloc" command needs to be run manually in a local game with dev commands enabled to generate new locations, this is only needed if your specific world has this issue, this is not very common)

Better network bandwidth handling (should work better on low bandwidth connections & also use higher data rate if possible)

Server list refresh button can be pressed before the entire list has been downloaded

Better bad connection detection

Fixed issue causing server to send more data the longer a client was connected

Localization updates



