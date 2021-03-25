'Dota 2' Update Resolves Tutorial Problem: New Player Mode, Smurfing Ban Revealed!

Following the release of the "Dragon's Blood" anime on Netflix, Valve decided to incorporate a new tutorial system for newcomers of "Dota 2."

The game developers also updated their system to ban smurf players, who are expert gamers that make new accounts to dismantle newcomers in the low-rank tier).

A Comprehensive Tutorial Mode for 'Dota 2'

According to the "Dota 2" blog, the MOBA game will have a new tutorial experience that caters to newcomers. The game developers believe that with the release of Netflix's anime adaptation of the game, "Dragon's Blood," many viewers will be curious enough to explore the lore and play the MOBA game for themselves.

Today we're launching a comprehensive update to the new player experience, featuring an extensive suite of tools designed to help anyone interested in learning more about Dota 2. https://t.co/ZumqwNDIaC pic.twitter.com/IX9uwni96D — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) March 25, 2021

Valve also noted that different players have different learning curves. Some players tend to seek information from friends and multi-media platforms or streamers for advice. In contrast, some players love to learn more information on their own before joining the "Dota 2" multiplayer fray.

However, Valve has solved this problem by mixing diverse tools and resources that have the highest potential at helping new "Dota 2" players learn based on their specific needs.

"Dota 2" New Player Mode

In the new "Dota 2" tutorial mode, newcomers will experience a guided learning pattern to better understand the game without worrying about encountering too many heroes and abilities at once, which can be intimidating.

In the New Player Mode, players are limited to a small number of heroes to try from, with the game not forcing newcomers to load them with too much information in one go. It will limit them with step-by-step basic knowledge and understanding of the game, gradually growing to become a better player from the time they started.

Other modes such as "Glossary" features various mechanics and breaks down different aspects of "Dota 2" into digestible chucks, "New Player Rewards" where new players earn as they progress into the game, "New Player Objectives" to helps players understand the concept of game mechanics such as Warding, Teleporting, and courier control.

"Dota 2" Smurf Players Banned

The new "Dota 2" system is not the only update coming, but also the Smurf ban for players who are cheating by making new accounts to register as a newcomer to the MOBA game.

Valve's developers and moderators will be cracking down on Smurf accounts more often to keep the balance for the MOBA game's newcomers. Also, the ban rate for boosters and purchased accounts has recently been increased.

Valve confirmed that the new 7.29 "DOTA 2" update will launch the day after the Singapore Major is done and will include the next hero as well as a balanced-focused gameplay update, as DOT ESPORTS reports.

It remains to be seen how this will impact the level of play and how the community will react. However, this only goes to show the soaring popularity of the online game.

