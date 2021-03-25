Nvidia RTX 3000 Restock: GameStop to Sell Graphics Cards, PC Hardware Soon!

Getting an Nvidia RTX 3000 model today is a tricky business for gamers and crypto miners alike, as the graphics card always ends up being sold out or out of stock in various retailers online. Customers should be vigilant and on high alert when it comes to grabbing a piece of the GPU.

However, some retailers keep tabs on their stocks and inform the masses that the graphics card is available in their stores. With that said, the video game store, GameStop, is planning to expand its catalog by offering PC hardware, laptops, and GPUs, including the Nvidia RTX 3000 model chipsets.

GameStop Expands Products, Including Nvidia RTX 3000 Restock

According to PCMag, the video store GameStop is making a move with the expansion of their catalog by selling PC hardware that includes the Nvidia RTX 3000 restocks. The video game retailer is also planning to produce new weekly ads to promote Nvidia graphics cards, motherboards, power supplies and PC desktop cases.

GameStop CEO George Sherman stated that the company will offer various PC items, including computers, monitors, game tables, mobile gaming,and gaming TVs. The video game retailer also plans to feature the PC hardware on a dedicated website GameStop.com/PCGaming that interested buyers can visit. However, the items on the website are still listed as out of stock or sold out.

The publication stated that this move from GameStop is to keep up with the high demand of the Nvidia RTX 3000 chipsets in the market and bounce back from disappointing fourth-quarter results that saw the retailer's net worth go down from $2.19 billion, to $2.2 billion.

Nvidia RTX 3000 Chipset Shortage Could Continue Until Q3 of 2021

According to TechRadar, there are multiple reason why a Nvidia RTX 3000 chipset shortage is inevitable. First off is the supply chain issue that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out to the world. The second is the global shortage of GDDR6 memory. Lastly, crypto miners are the major problem of the shortage with them snagging RTX 3000 GPUs carelessly from others.

The Nvidia RTX 3000 chipset shortage led to retailers getting limited stocks from manufacturers. It is hard to blame them when public health and safety are the primary reason for today's supply lines cutting short, but it is still an issue. Besides that, some scalpers use bots to buy large quantities of online stock to resell at an inflated price.

Also, the publication wrote that Samsung's 8nm yields for Nvidia Ampere GPU is another problem to the chipset shortage fell in the PC community, with the company said to be struggling to get good numbers of working chips from each wafer.

There are several problems presented for the Nvidia RTX 3000 GPU shortage. The company has still not addressed ways in solving these problems, but in time, there will be a way to fight back the crypto miners and scalpers in the world, and stocks will be high for the Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics card line-up.



