Nvidia Quadro RTX A4000, A5000 Leak Suggests Incoming Launch: Possible Release, Specs, and More

A new leak suggests that Nvidia will bring two new graphics cards in the market soon. The company's chipsets, the Quadro RTX A5000 and RTX A4000, have been recently spotted in an OpenCL certification document online.

Still, there are no ways to confirm it yet, but Nvidia may be planning to release the graphics cards soon for gamers and crypto miners alike.

Nvidia Quadro RTX A5000 and Quadro RTX A4000 Leaks

Per Tech Radar, a Twitter user named @KOMACHI_ENSAKA first spilled the beans of a potential Nvidia Quadro RTX A5000 and Quadro RTX A4000 release on the Khronos Group's OpenCL conformant product page, a consortium group that oversees that API. However, there is still no official word from the company about this OpenCL listing. For now, readers should take this news with a grain of salt.

Nvidia has already submitted its rumored Quadro RTX A5000 and Quadro RTX A4000 to the Khronos Group back in mid-February. Tom's Hardware predicts that the organization has tested the graphics cards and found that they conform to the OpenCL 1.2 specification.

Besides that, the Nvidia graphics cards were submitted to Khronos Groups along with the RTX A6000 board, and all three were submitted as Quadro RTX A6000/A5000/A4000 products. The publications also stated that the Nvidia Quadro RTX line-up is a professional GPU, meaning it is not suited for gaming and will not carry a GeForce brand.

TechRadar added that Nvidia is peculiar to make an RTX graphics card line-up under the Quadro brand. This Quadro RTX A5000 and Quadro RTX A4000 leak does not align with its statement in the past year. It stated that they will not make a professional graphics card anymore and will focus on distributing high-end GPUs for gamers and crypto miners alike.

Furthermore, both Quadro RTX A5000 and Quadro RTX A4000 GPU remain a mystery for now, as there is still no official statement from the company, even the specs and release date are not specified. However, it is worth noting that the Quadro RTX A6000 is built on the Ga102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores and 48GB of VRAM.

With that said, fans could theorize what both the Quadro RTX A5000 and Quadro RTX A4000 will be like until the official features of the graphics cards are announced. In the meantime, fans will have to wait if the company will proceed with this plan or go in a new direction for the leaked GPU.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Release Delayed Again?

In other related news, TechRadar shared that the release of the upcoming Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will be delayed again. The company has been reported to put out an internal memo confirming that the RTX 3080 Ti will not be released in mid-May, moving the graphics card's supposed to release in mid-April.

With that said, this is not the first time Nvidia has moved a release date for its graphics card. Previously, the company promised to launch an RTX 3080 20GB variant in December 2020, which was moved to January 2021, then moved again in February this year. However, the release delay will not affect the purported CUDA core count of 10,240, so fans need to worry.

If Nvidia can release the RTX 3080 Ti this year, the company can capitalize with its release and be ahead with its competitor, AMD, who recently released its graphics card, the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

