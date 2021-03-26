Apple Trade-in Now Accepts Google Pixel--New Maximum Value and Updates

Apple recently shared the good news for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy users. The Cupertino-based company will now accept trade-ins for the said smartphones.

If Android phone and Google phone users accept the trade-in, they will receive cash credits towards purchasing a new Apple product of their choosing.

Apple Trade-In Program for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy Users

According to MacRumors, Apple is now accepting trade-in phones from Google and Samsung for their latest program. Google Pixel 5 users can trade-in their smartphones from the company and receive $350 credits, while Google Pixel 4a and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 are up to $180 and $425, respectively.

Also, Apple is accepting other variants from Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy for their latest trade-in. These includes:

Samsung Galaxy S20+ - $305

Samsung Galaxy S20 - $230

Samsung Galaxy S10+ - $250

Samsung Galaxy S10 - $180

Samsung Galaxy S10e - $190

Samsung Galaxy S9+ - $145

Samsung Galaxy S9 - $125

Samsung Galaxy S8+ - $100

Samsung Galaxy S8 - $80

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - $260

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - $75

Google Pixel 4 XL - $200

Google Pixel 4 - $170

Google Pixel 3 XL - $80

Google Pixel 3a - $70

It is important to note that the exact value of the various smartphones will drop as it will depend on the quality and the longevity of the presented trade-in device from user's hands. If the user's phones have scratches, dents, or defects, Apple will examine the damage and make the final decision for how much each user will get.

Meanwhile, ubergizmo reported that Apple is not considering Samsung Galaxy S21 devices yet for their newest trade-in program, which the publication is not sure why. However, the latest Samsung variant is still fresh in the market and it still has value in its name.

Will There Be an Apple Spring Event This 2021?

In other related news, some rumors are circulating online recently that Apple will most likely have a Spring Event this month. The majority of this speculations claim that the said event will launch the rumored iPad Pro and mini-LED display technology. The leaks have stated that the upcoming tablet will premiere during the first quarter of 2021.

However, 9to5Mac said that this Apple Spring Event is unlikely to happen. In previous years, Apple events always fall on the same months every year, with WWDC in June, an annual event in the Fall, and most years, a second Fall event would take place to focus on a new Mac release. Meanwhile, Apple events always fall on September, October and November.

On the other hand, Spring Events are hard to predict from Apple, as the tech giant has always focused on the late quarter of the year to unveil new tech from that they would be releasing in the suceeding months. To recall, Apple announced last year the new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and MacBook Air via press release in March.

