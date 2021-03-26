2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class Gets Hyped With New Engine, 800 Horsepower; Bags 'Most Powerful' Remarks

The upcoming 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class will feature a hybrid-powertrain instead of an all-gasoline engine. It will not only be powerful, but it can also lessen carbon emissions created by cars.

A Hybrid Engine for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class

According to Autoevolution, the upcoming 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class will sport a hybrid-powertrain for its 2021 release. The 4.0-liter V8 engine will be paired with a 204-horsepower electric motor situated between the rear wheels of the 2022 Mercedes car.

The publication also noted that it will be the "most powerful production luxury sedan" from Mercedes, which speaks volume about its performance.

The 4.0-liter V8 engine can deliver the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class from speed up to 800 horsepower in the tentatively named S 73 e model. Meanwhile, the electric motor features a 20W lithium-ion battery that offers an emission-free range of around 31 miles. The engine is so powerful that it can pull a car with it.

Besides that, the gearbox does not limit the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class' total output, as the motor is located behind the transmission. The energy recovery is much more efficient as there are no mechanical losses.

However, there are still issues surrounding the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class. The electric charging port is located on the opposite side of the fuel cap that may cause future problems for drivers, as it may confuse buyers on where the gasoline may go and vice versa.

Interior and Exterior Designs of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class

According to TopSpeed, the design of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class will not be too far from its previous iterations, with only minor tweaks in the design from a standard sedan from the car company.

On the front part, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class model will reportedly have a thinner chrome frame and a regular S-Class grille with horizontal blades replaced by a sportier unit with horizontal and vertical slats and a big Mercedes star in the center.

Also, the grille of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class will be flanked by thinner and longer headlamps that extend from the upper corners of the radiator all the way into the front fenders. Meanwhile, the front bumper will retain its classic A-shaped vent layout.

On the interior department, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class will reportedly sport a standard model of a Mercedes sedan, with few tweaks and upgrades.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class model will have the classic dashboard and the button-free center stack, while the round A/C vents will be replaced with thin, vertical outlets for a more stylish look. the center vents are moved to the top of the dashboard as well.

Furthermore, the 12.8-inch screen is present on the 2022 AMG model and is fixated on the center between the driver and passenger. It is upgraded to the second-generation MBUX infotainment system.

The new 2022 Mercedes-AMG S-Class comes with new front seats that are highly adjustable with 19 motors of movement in all directions. The seats are also equipped with 10 massage functions, which driver and passenger can relax in a long day of a daily commute.

There is still no official release date for the upcoming Mercedes. However, recent rumors indicate that the company is ready to make a splash with their hybrid car.

