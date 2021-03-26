Stimulus Check Update: Where Can You Check the Status, Arrival of Your $1,400 Payment?

There have been 127 million stimulus checks processed and another 157 million checks underway in the next few days. A total of 30 million Americans could expect to see their $1400 stimulus in the coming batch.

However, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been experiencing many delays these last few days for a myriad of reasons. Fortunately, there's a way to check the status of the third stimulus check and if there are any issues with it.

Where to Check the Status of Your Stimulus Check Payment

For those who want to check the status of their stimulus check, the IRS has the Get My Payment portal that provides the status of the payment or if there is a problem with it, including the eligibility requirements and such.

It is also updated regularly so that eligible citizens will have an up-to-date status of their payment. The schedule of delivery is also indicated if there are no issues.

While the exact amount is not indicated in the online website, there is actually a stimulus check calculator that everyone can access to determine how much they will receive.

Stimulus Check Delivery Reports

Cnet made a full report for the days and activities of the stimulus checks released. People who has not yet received their stimulus check via direct deposit by March 24 will reportedly receive paper checks or EIP debit cards via mail. The complete schedule of dates is as follows:

The stimulus bill passed Congress (March 10)

Stimulus bill signed into law (March 11)

First 90million direct deposit sent (March 12-17)

First 150000 paper checks sent (March 15)

First 5 million EIP cards sent (March 22)

The second 15 million paper checks sent (March 24)

The last day to get 17 million direct deposit (March 24)

SSI and SSDI checks sent (Soon to be announced)

IRS deadline to finish sending checks Dec 31, 2021 (mandated by the bill)

Last date to receive a check January 2022 (if mailed checks sent late December)

Claims for missing stimulus money open-2021 tax season likely (in 2022)

Stimulus Checks Deliveries Arrive Through December

Unlike the previous stimulus checks, the IRS schedules the complete distribution of the third payments until Dec 31, 2021. This is to alleviate the agency of facing a tight deadline. However, this would also mean a nine-month delivery window. This would mean a long wait for many American citizens.

SSI, SSDI, and other Social Security Recipients

SSDI and SSI recipients such as retired railroad workers and veterans constitute a significant group included in the budget. Many of these recipients automatically qualify for a payment. However, the information when or how these payments come might be in a different category from the other stimulus checks.

The House Ways and Means Committee reported that the Social Security Administration is currently transmitting the necessary payment files to the IRS database. The lack of the required data on these SSI and SSDI recipients has been blocking the process of sending the stimulus payments. House Ways and Means Committee is currently issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to prepare and release these data.

Possible Reasons for the Delay

Possible reasons for the untimely arrival of stimulus checks could be one of the following:

You have SSDI and SSI benefits or other federal benefits which are currently still being processed by the agency

Your stimulus check was deposited to a temporary or closed bank account

You moved houses, and the IRS does not have your new mailing address

Private debt collectors have garnished your payment.

You are a non-filer, or you have not updated your tax return information

The IRS sends a letter confirming your stimulus payment's delivery status, but your money never arrived.

Ways To Resolve the Matter

Unfortunately, the IRS is not taking any calls about the issues and delivery of the stimulus check. You can only see the update of your check through their online trackers. You could also try filing a payment trace on your bank account.

