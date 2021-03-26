Awesome AI-Powered Machine Automatically Shouts Compliments to Dogs Passing By [VIDEO]

Ryder Calm Down created an amazing invention using AI. The device he made automatically detects dogs and compliments the owner.

The piece of technology is built with Raspberry Pi, a camera, and a megaphone. With a bit of programming, he developed an exciting machine that took his neighborhood by surprise.

Peeking Dogs Through the Window

It has been scientifically proven that just staring at these furry buddies can elevate a person's serotonin and dopamine, ultimately giving a booster shot of happiness. Owners would often take their dogs out for a morning stroll, which is the perfect opportunity to do some dog watching.

Ryder Calm Down argued the case of sitting on the window and staring aimlessly while waiting for a dog to pass-by is counterproductive. Instead, he conceptualized a machine that automatically detects and notifies him of dogs passing by. Just like a person watching, this machine should have eyes to see, a brain to recognize the dog, and a voice to notify Ryder to look out the window.

Read Also: Instagram New AI Identifies Underage Users to Prevent Them From Creating Accounts

AI Dog Detector

The machinery was built with three main components: a Raspberry Pi, a camera, and a megaphone. The most significant contributor to this device is the autonomous recognition function of the Raspberry Pi.

A Raspberry Pi is a low-cost device that functions with basic computing and programming. The Raspberry Pi also interacts with other digital maker projects and can be upgraded. Using the Raspberry Pi as the main computer, one can program and install other hardware to create detectors, music machines and other technological gadgets.

For Ryder's case, he installed the Raspberry Pi to a camera pointed at the street. The camera takes a live video and feeds it to the machine. Afterward, Ryder runs the YOLOv3 detection system. The program is speedy and accurate enough to recognize 80 different things--including the dogs.

As the machine automatically recognizes a passing dog, Ryder finishes his gadget with a megaphone and some text-to-speech software for automatic notification. When the camera sees a dog, the megaphone would announce, "Attention! There is a cute dog outside."

An Interchangeable Feature

The reverse commands could also be inputted in this new invention. Instead of simply notifying him, Ryder also extended his appreciation to the owners of the dog. As the camera recognizes the dog, Ryder programmed the megaphone to announce "I like your dog" outside his window, notifying the owners themselves.

Using the camera, Raspberry Pi and megaphone, YOLOv3 could also identify passing people, trucks and bicycles. The program is handy and, as Ryder shows in his video, extremely easy to use.

You can try it out yourself. Use an old camera or just your Bluetooth speakers. Raspberry Pi could be bought locally or online. YOLOv3 is a free program available on their website. They also provide simple instructions on how to input the commands to your Raspberry Pi.



Related Article: Chanel App AI: Turn Your Camera into a Lipstick Scanner to Find the Perfect Shade!