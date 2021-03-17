Instagram New AI Identifies Underage Users to Prevent Them From Creating Accounts

Instagram received a new AI feature that could help it protect underage users by preventing them from creating accounts. This new artificial intelligence can efficiently identify a user's age during signup to see if their real identity is eligible to create an account.

Moreover, it could also block adults from contacting young users. This effort is also similar to the one made by TikTok. The Chinese video app previously updated its privacy settings and defaults to further lock down the app for its teenage users.

Gadgets 360 reported that Instagram unveiled a new technology on Tuesday. This innovation is the tech firm's latest move in responding to concerns about inappropriate contact between children and adults on the platform. As of the moment, Instagram also set an age minimum of 13 just like other social platforms.

How Instagram's New AI works

The app's new feature prevents underage users from creating accounts. This will be useful since most young people are faking their age just to make an account on Instagram and other social media platforms that require a certain age level.

"While many people are honest about their age, we know that young people can lie about their date of birth," Instagram said in its latest blog post.

"We want to do more to stop this from happening, but verifying people's age online is complex and something many in our industry are grappling with."

Instagram explained that its latest feature is specifically designed to address the current issue. With AI and machine learning technology, the app can now keep young users safer. IG could also use the new feature to apply age-appropriate capabilities.

Other Capabilities of IG's New AI

As mentioned, aside from preventing underage users from creating accounts, IG's new AI also restricts adults from contacting young users.

TechCrunch reported that when adult users message or contact teens they didn't follow or who didn't follow them at all, Instagram will send a notification that tells them it is not possible. On the other hand, this restriction doesn't apply to adult family members and other trusted users on the platform such as friends..

