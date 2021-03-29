'Monster Hunter Rise' Dual Blades Guide: How to Use, Activate Demon Modes, Attack, and Pro Tips

"Monster Hunter Rise" for the Nintendo Switch is literally rising to popularity these days after its arrival to the multi-platform console. The game's sixth installment includes new mechanics, exciting gameplay, and some returning fan-favorite weapons, one of which is the dual blades.

"Monster Hunter Rise" dual blades is one of the fastest weapon types players can wield in the game. With its high mobility and high damage rate, players can jump in and out of battle and quickly dodge incoming attacks from monsters. It is also one of the easiest weapons to master for beginners and long-time players alike.

With that said, here is a complete guide to mastering the "Monster Hunter Rise" dual blades.

How to Use Dual Blades in "Monster Hunter Rise" for the Nintendo Switch

"Monster Hunter Rise" dual blades allows players to give monsters flurries of attacks constantly. It is also one of the simplest weapon types to use, as it has a limited variety of attack commands. But if a player knows how to utilize its attacks, it can be deadly.

However, the true power of dual blades comes from its Demon Mode. According to GameRant, Demon Mode alters and enhances the player's attack, movement, and evasion speeds during battle. However, Demon Mode has a repercussion for players. Once activated, the player's stamina will quickly be drained, though using items for stamina recovery can counter it to negate the effect.

Also, players who hit monsters during Demon Mode in "Monster Hunter Rise" will fill up the game's Archdemon Mode. The Archdemon Mode is the next iteration of the Demon Mode that players can use without the constant depletion of Stamina. Using enhanced techniques will deplete the Demon Gauge until it is empty and Archdemon Mode ends.

"Monster Hunter Rise" Dual Blades, Movesets, Combos, Demon Mode, Archdemon Mode, Silkbind and More!

Basic Attacks:

Here are some of the basic attack movesets for "Monster Hunter Rise" dual blades:

X - Double Slash

A - Lunging Strike

X+A - Blade Dance (During Demon Mode) - A move that fills up the Demon Gauge to activate Archdemon Mode quickly.

ZR - Demon Mode

Combos

Here are some Combos for the "Monster Hunter Rise" dual blades:

X + X + X - Basic Combo

X + X + X + A - Bread and Butter

A + A + X + A - Stationary Combo

X + X + X + X + A - Demon Mode Combo

X + A (Repeat for three times) - Archdemon Combo

Mid-Air Attacks

Players can also attack mid-air in the game, and some of the ways to attack include:

A (While in the Air) - Heavenly Blade Dance - An auto-attack performed while attacking monsters from a ledge or platform. This move can be triggered while on the Demon and Archdemon Mode.

Silkbind Attacks

Here are some Silkbind Attacks for the "Monster Hunter Rise" dual blades. Silkbind Attacks requires two Wirebugs to activate it. The Wirebugs will be available again for a short duration of time:

ZL + X - Piercing Bind - Allows a player to stick an explosive to a monster. Once the sticky bomb is attached, players can add more damage to the monster by attacking it.

ZL+A - Shrouded Vault - An offensive and defensive move that throws players forward, making their moves quicker.

"Monster Hunter Rise" Pro Tips

According to Attack of the Fanboy, "Monster Hunter Rise" dual blades require constant sharpening to capitalized the weapon into its maximum damage capacity on the battlefield. The dual blades also has a short reach that requires players to get into the monsters' faces.

Besides that, there is no blockingavailable when using the weapond. Nonetheless, players can use the lunging strike as a dodge that serves as an offensive and defensive purpose.



